Labour to make national curriculum more ‘diverse’

Craig Simpson
·5 min read
Children sit exams
The new, ‘refreshed’ curriculum will be compulsory in all schools - David Jones/PA

The national curriculum is set to be made more “diverse” under Labour plans.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, has begun a review to “refresh” what is taught in schools, pledging to “breathe new life into our outdated curriculum”.

The new curriculum will be compulsory in all state schools, including academies that were previously free to opt out.

The Telegraph can reveal that the Department for Education’s terms of reference for the overhaul explicitly say that the department (DfE) aims to create a curriculum that reflects the “diversities of our society” and help produce young people who “appreciate the diversity” of Britain.

This newspaper has also seen suggestions for changes to the curriculum that have been submitted to the review by unions and other teaching groups, including for how to “decolonise” subjects which have been branded too “mono-cultural”.

The moves were criticised by the Conservatives last night. Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said: “Instead of spending time fiddling with our academic curriculum, which has led to English children being the best at maths and English in the Western world, the DfE needs to concentrate on getting absence rates down and kids back in the classroom.”

Changes would ‘undermine education’

Sir John Hayes, the former Conservative education minister, said the changes would “undermine the education of young people” for ideological reasons.

He added: “The truth of the matter is there’s a canon of English literature, there’s a factual basis to learning, and you can’t twist the facts to suit your political agenda.

“When you do you risk undermining the education of young people and leaving them ill-equipped for life beyond schooling.”

Sir John, who trained as a history teacher, warned that the move would add to the “distortion of history” for political reasons, adding: “The pretence that some things count and others don’t – that’s just not intellectually rigorous.”

The review, announced in July, is being led by Prof Becky Francis, a feminist professor who started a call for evidence in November urging teaching experts to offer proposals on achieving the aims of the curriculum overhaul.

Prof Francis, who criticised the Blair government for “an obsession with academic achievement”, and the committee leading the review are now considering proposals suggested by teaching unions, school groups, think tanks and Royal Societies.

After a review of the evidence, an interim report is expected to be published in early 2025. A full set of recommendations to curriculum changes will be released later in the year.

Among the proposals submitted by major unions and educational institutions are suggestions of the introduction of more diverse material, particularly in “majority white” classrooms, and a move away from English literature which is seen as “traditional”.

The teachers’ union NASUWT, which has about 280,000 members across the UK, told the review that it must “embed anti-racist and decolonised approaches” in the curriculum and advised “inclusive curricula that reflect diverse authors, cultures and perspectives”.

The Association of School and College Leaders warned that “history and English curricula are seen as largely mono-cultural”, and welcomed plans to “diversify the curriculum”.

The group, which represents more than 25,000 senior secondary school teachers, warned that “in particular, ethnicity and sexual orientation are under-represented in the national curriculum”.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) told the review that the planned curriculum must reflect “the diversity of our society”, adding that members saw the benefit of using diverse reading material for “subverting racial biases” especially when “teaching to a majority white classroom”.

Bridget Phillipson visits Loreto Sixth Form College in Manchester
Bridget Phillipson, pictured visiting Loreto Sixth Form College in Manchester on A-level results day, plans to update the curriculum - Owen Humphreys/PA

NAHT, which has more than 49,000 members,also cited research which claimed that “children between the ages of three and five begin to categorise people by race and express bias based on race”. It argued that the curriculum should counter this by providing “positive images and messages to counter any negative stereotypes they will face”.

The National Education Union stated that the curriculum “must become broad, diverse, inclusive”, adding that it should “prepare all students for life in modern, diverse Britain”.

English texts ‘overly Western-centric’

Examination boards have also had their say. OCR, one of England, Wales and Northern Ireland’s five main exam boards, stated:  “The literary canon should better reflect the range of cultures and experiences of all young people.”

Similarly, the Haberdashers’ family of schools, which includes several leading public schools for boys and girls, has voiced concerns that English texts are seen as “overly Western-centric and traditional” and advised greater diversity.

The proposals are under consideration by the review committee, which includes Funmilola Stewart, who is head of an “anti-racism” team at the Dixons Academy Trust, a group of 16 academies and one sixth form college in Bradford, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

Her team set out a policy that the school curriculum “must give life to our ED&I [equality, divinity and inclusion] thinking”, stating that “for our curricula to achieve this, ED&I must be pervasive”.

The review will also seek to increase the breadth of the curriculum, ensure it makes children ready for life and work, improve assessment systems, and to boost access to music, art, sport and drama, as well as vocational subjects.

Phillipson accused of ‘gaslighting’

It comes after Ms Phillipson was accused of “gaslighting” the country for suggesting that middle-class parents backed Labour’s private school VAT raid.

She told The Sunday Times that middle-class parents had “largely been priced out of private schools” and claimed that was why there was “such support for our policy”.

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, said the remarks were “more gaslighting from this socialist Government that has broken its general election promises”.

