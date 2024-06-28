Labour has no plan to fix the housing nightmare – or to pay for it

Keir Starmer has not provided enough detail on how housebuilding targets will be achieved - Leon Neal/Getty Images

There are nearly 30m homes in Britain – that’s around 4m short of how many we need. And around 1.3m people are on the waiting list for social housing.

That means more homelessness and more people in expensive, temporary accommodation – today we spend more than £2bn on temporary accommodation in England alone.

People who are provided with social housing are more likely to work, generate more money for our economy and they save the NHS money, as they tend to be healthier and make fewer visits to their GP or A&E.

All the major parties have clear targets regarding the housing crisis and they have all promised to build more homes. Labour set a target of building 1.5m new homes over the next parliament. That’s around 300,000 each year. The Conservatives set a target of 1.6m; the Lib Dems 1.9m.

But the next government, likely to be led by Sir Keir Starmer, needs to take an approach to housebuilding that not only involves clear national and regional targets, but also guarantees long-term funding and more senior, consistent leadership.

The Labour manifesto does not provide enough detail on how housebuilding targets will be achieved or paid for. To encourage and enable the level of building that is required, their policies need funding that is locked in for the next 10 years.

That financial clarity will encourage private sector investment – the more clarity we have on the future, the more homes we will build.

National targets then need to be broken down and set at a regional level, with local authorities and registered providers given the appropriate level of resources and financial support to achieve those targets. Today they are understaffed and underfunded. There’s no point setting targets if there’s no one there to achieve them.

We also desperately need consistent leadership at a more senior level. The Conservatives came into power in 2010 and since then there have been 16 different housing ministers. No one person can be held accountable for the current mess.

Without accountability and senior level oversight, nothing will change. The housing crisis is one of the biggest issues faced by the UK – it warrants Cabinet-level seniority and the introduction of a discrete Secretary of State for Housing.

And of course fixing the planning process is critical. Today it is a gauntlet for housebuilders, with very few applicants surviving to the end. Unexpected, impassable nightmares pop up at every stage. If the planning process isn’t fixed, targets won’t be hit and the problem will keep getting worse.

To resolve this we should roll back the changes made to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in December, as that would ease the approval process for new housing developments.

We also need a national approach to planning policies and procedures, such as national Development Management Policies, national validation checklists, a national scheme of delegation for planning committees and standard condition wording.

We should look at this challenge as a long-term opportunity. Housebuilding benefits all of us. It reduces homelessness. It enables young people to see a future in which they have a safe and secure home. It saves local authority spending on temporary accommodation, improves health, education and social inclusion.

Fundamentally, it provides people with the opportunity to improve their quality of life, creates jobs and drives economic growth.

And hitting targets would deliver massive returns. Research by Shelter and the National Housing Federation shows that every £1 of taxpayers’ money used to fund new affordable homes results in a payback period to the Treasury of just over four years.

Labour has promised to deliver “the biggest boost to affordable housing for a generation”. If they make these changes, we can and will help them deliver it.

Greg Fitzgerald is the chief executive of FTSE 100 housebuilder Vistry Group