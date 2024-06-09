Labour has no vision for how UK deals with dangerous world, says Cameron

Ben Riley-Smith
·5 min read
David Cameron pictured beside a large Union flag last month
Lord Cameron wrote: We can determine our own destiny – if we have a clear plan and the courage to act - Adnan Beci/AFP

Labour has no vision for how Britain should deal with an increasingly dangerous world, Lord Cameron has said in his first major intervention of the election campaign.

Writing for The Telegraph – read the article below – the Foreign Secretary urged British voters overseas to back the Conservatives because of their “harder-edged” foreign policy.

He wrote: “We can determine our own destiny – if we have a clear plan and the courage to act. Keir Starmer’s Labour’s Party has no plan for the future. No vision or clarity about how Britain should rise to the challenge of a more dangerous, confrontational world.

“We cannot afford that – let alone Labour’s tax rises. But this Conservative government has demonstrated the courage to act, and a government in Britain that is willing to stand up and take bold action for a more secure future is good for British citizens abroad, just as it is for Brits at home.”

On July 4, all British citizens living overseas, of whom there are approximately five million, will be allowed to vote. In 2022, the Tories scrapped rules, introduced by Labour, which meant expats lost their right to vote after 15 years living abroad.

Lord Cameron, who was prime minister between 2010 and 2016, has kept a low profile so far in this campaign but found himself at the centre of the row over Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early and return to the campaign trail.

He took Mr Sunak’s place and was photographed with the leaders of America, France, Germany. Mr Sunak later apologised for leaving early.

The issue of security is a central plank of the Tory re-election campaign. The Conservatives are planning to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 if re-elected. Labour wants to hit the same figure but has not committed to a time frame.

The Tories have also highlighted the fact that 11 shadow ministers, including Angela Rayner and David Lammy, once voted to scrap Trident, Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

Labour has rebutted criticism of its defence approach, pointing out that under the Tories the Army has shrunk to its smallest size since the Napoleonic era.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has also said he would press the nuclear button in office if needed, and insisted his shadow cabinet supports his pro-Trident stance.

Lord Cameron wrote: “In this time of danger and insecurity, Rishi Sunak and I are clear that we need to adopt a harder edge for a tougher world. Britain must use its agency, with our allies, to make a difference and support the open international order upon which we all depend.”

Conservatives will stand up for Britons living abroad

We are living in a more dangerous, volatile world. Our adversaries openly challenge the values we cherish. Freedom, sovereignty, the rule of law – and, of course, the open international order upon which so much depends, writes David Cameron.

That matters to the British people, wherever they live in the world. Because the whole world benefits when freedoms are upheld, sovereignty is respected and trade flows freely.

There are around five million British citizens overseas. They fly the flag for our country around the world. Nearly all of them retain strong ties to the UK, with family links or the intention to return.

Decisions taken here in the UK on global issues, defence and trade matter to Britons regardless of where they live. But the last Labour government curtailed the voting rights of British citizens overseas. They imposed an arbitrary rule that meant British citizens overseas could no longer vote in UK general elections after 15 years abroad.

Conservatives pledged to scrap this Labour rule in our last manifesto, and we’ve delivered it. And under the next Conservative government, a Foreign Office minister will be responsible for championing the interests of British citizens overseas. They will ensure the interests of British citizens abroad are represented across government.

Thanks to our reforms, all British citizens overseas can now vote in UK general elections. Their vote will count in the constituency they last lived in.

They have until June 18 to register to vote. I urge them to do this and ensure they have their say, because this is a hugely important election. Naturally, I hope they will put their trust in Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

In this time of danger and insecurity, Rishi Sunak and I are clear that we need to adopt a harder edge for a tougher world.
Britain must use its agency, with our allies, to make a difference and support the open international order upon which we all depend.

Pulling up the drawbridge or taking a defensive crouch simply won’t cut it. We need to strive to out-compete, out-cooperate and out-innovate.

In government, we have invested in our defences, strengthened old alliances and forged new ones. We have led the world in support of Ukraine, taken bold action to degrade the capabilities of the Houthis and built a formidable sanctions programme.

After the US, we have ensured we are by far the second largest defence spender in Nato. We have set a standard – 2.5 per cent of GDP – for other major Nato economies in Europe to follow.

At a time when we and our values are being tested, these things are so important, because we can determine our own destiny if we have a clear plan and the courage to act.

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has no plan for the future. No vision or clarity about how Britain should rise to the challenge of a more dangerous, confrontational world. We cannot afford that – let alone Labour’s tax rises.

But this Conservative government has demonstrated the courage to act. And a government in Britain that is willing to stand up and take bold action for a more secure future is good for British citizens abroad, just as it is for Britons at home.

Lord Cameron is the Foreign Secretary, and served as Conservative prime minister from 2010-16

