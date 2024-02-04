Brianna Ghey: Labour ‘open-minded’ on under-16 social media ban in wake of murder

Brianna Ghey was killed was stabbed to death with a hunting knife - AP

Labour is “open-minded” about a potential ban on under-16s using social media sites in the wake of the murder of Brianna Ghey, the shadow technology secretary has said.

Peter Kyle urged society to “get ahead of the curve” in protecting children online as he called on Ofcom, the regulator, to do more to combat the dark web.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, received life sentences on Friday for the murder of their transgender schoolmate Brianna after stabbing her 28 times on Feb 11, 2023.

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe messaged one another about wanting to kill Brianna and other people that they knew, while Jenkinson used a dark web internet browser app to watch videos of the torture and murder of real people in “red rooms”.

The dark web is a matrix of encrypted, hidden sites that can only be accessed through a special browser. It has been a breeding ground for illicit activity such as human trafficking, drugs and graphic videos.

Peter Kyle MP urged society to 'get ahead of the curve' in protecting children online - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Asked whether Labour would consider a ban on social media for under-16s, Mr Kyle told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m open-minded about how we go forward with this.

“And I’m already in discussion with bereaved families who have lost children to the impact of social media, or that social media has had an aggravating factor in the loss of life and the harm that’s done to them.

“But what we need to do is we’ve got to make sure that all the powers that already exist are in place as quickly as possible. The instructions that are going to come out of Ofcom as a result of the Online Safety Act aren’t going to go live until the end of this year… We need to get a grip on the challenge that we have right here.”

Mr Kyle noted the Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary now had the power to issue a statement to Ofcom urging it to “prioritise looking at certain issues”.

“I think the role of the dark web, the pathway in particular that people take from social media into the dark web is something Ofcom could be looking at,” he added.

He also confirmed Labour would move from a voluntary code to a statutory code for firms developing AI, therefore requiring them to make all of their test data available to the Government.

In an interview with the same programme, Esther Ghey, Brianna’s mother, urged parents to sign a petition demanding changes to online safety provisions, including the use of phones for those aged under 16 which do not allow access to social media apps.

“We’d like a law introduced so that there are mobile phones that are only suitable for under-16s,” Ms Ghey said.

“So if you’re over 16 you can have an adult phone, but then under the age of 16, you can have a children’s phone which will not have all of the social media apps that are out there now.

“And also to have software that is automatically downloaded on the parents’ phone which links to the children’s phone that can highlight key words. So if a child is searching the kind of words that Scarlett and Eddie were searching, it will then flag up on the parent’s phone.”

Scarlett Jenkinson,left, and Eddie Ratcliffe, who were convicted for the killing of Brianna Ghey

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, is set to launch a consultation on banning smartphones from schools both during lessons and break times to ensure pupils can concentrate.

Ms Keegan was seen crying during the interview with Mrs Ghey, which was her first since the sentencing of her daughter’s killers on Friday.

Bans on mobile phones are already enforced in some schools with Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher at Michaela Community School in London, requiring children to put their phones into lockers at the start of the day.

Ofcom revealed in 2022 that nearly two-thirds of children own their own smartphone by the age of 10, despite more than a third having seen something “nasty” or “worrying” online.

The regulator also said that more than 8 in 10 prepubescent children who have experienced bullying had done so through a communications device such as a laptop or phone, compared to 60 per cent being bullied face-to-face.