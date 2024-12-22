Labour opens door to banning Musk donation with new law

Amy Gibbons
·4 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk is reportedly mulling over a $100 million donation to UK Reform - Anna Moneymaker/BESTPIX

The Government has opened the door to blocking Elon Musk from donating millions of pounds to Reform UK with new laws.

Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons, suggested the reforms could form part of Government plans to tighten up rules around political donations.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, recently revealed that Mr Musk, a tech billionaire and close ally of Donald Trump, is actively considering making a large donation to his party.

There has been speculation that the sum could be in the region of $100 million (£78.8 million).

Labour has since come under pressure to rush through new rules limiting the amount that foreign nationals can donate to British political parties through their UK-based companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked on Sunday if the Government would change the law to block Mr Musk from making large donations to Reform, Ms Powell said there were no “immediate plans” to do so.

But she opened the door to a future crackdown as part of wider reforms to the UK’s electoral system.

Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage in front of a portrait painting of Donald Trump
Nick Candy, Elon Musk and Nigel Farage in front of a portrait painting of Donald Trump - X

She told Sky News’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “We’ve no immediate plans to do that, but we do have a manifesto commitment to look more broadly at our elections regime in this country, from things like votes at 16, which we’re committed to, but also to make sure that our electoral system has got that integrity and is robust from many of the new issues that face undermining our democracy and our elections.

“But just to be clear that foreign donations to UK-based political parties are prohibited under current law, so that’s something that already exists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign donations are not allowed in UK politics, but contributions can be made through a “UK-registered company which is incorporated in the UK and carries on business in the UK”, according to Electoral Commission rules.

Given that Mr Musk’s biggest firm, Tesla, made millions in its UK branch this year, he could theoretically make a donation through the company’s British subsidiary.

‘Committed to changing UK elections’

Pressed on whether the Government could take action during this parliamentary term, Ms Powell suggested the clampdown could feature in an Elections Bill planned for the next parliamentary session, which starts in July.

Labour pledged in its manifesto to “protect democracy by strengthening the rules around donations to political parties”, as well as reducing the voting age to 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to bringing forward some changes to the way in which elections are run in this country,” she said.

“There will be an Elections Bill probably in the next parliamentary session, but obviously we’ve not made those decisions yet because we are committed to things like votes at 16, which is in our manifesto.

“And our manifesto also said that we would look at other issues to make sure that our elections in this country are fair, are robust, are free from many of the issues that are undermining our democracy at the moment, like mis- and disinformation, foreign state actors and so on, and making sure that the issues around donations are also fair and robust as well.”

Lucy Powell
Lucy Powell said there are no immediate plans to block a payment from Elon Musk - Eddie Mulholland

Mr Farage said “the issue of money was discussed” when he held talks with Mr Musk at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s Florida resort, last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing for The Telegraph, he said the billionaire “left us in no doubt that he is right behind us” and launched “ongoing negotiations” about a financial contribution.

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, said the party would use Mr Musk’s millions to recruit an army of young voters ahead of the next election.

He said on Thursday: “Young people are very energised about what we’re doing and we’ve got to make sure they’re on the electoral roll.

“That’s something Musk did brilliantly. It takes skill, expertise and money and that’s a big opportunity.

“If we get lots of young people who may not have voted at all and who are voting Reform you’ll see us potentially leading the polls.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump has claimed his victory was a mandate. Washington’s realities are already challenging that

    Donald Trump has yet to arrive in Washington, but he is already confronting the limitations of his electoral mandate.

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • Lara Trump withdraws from consideration to replace Rubio in US Senate

    (Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Musk says he’ll fund ‘moderate’ Democratic primary challengers

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…

  • Joe Manchin torches Democrats on the way out the door

    As Joe Manchin prepares to leave Congress after nearly 15 years, the West Virginia senator — who left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent earlier this year — is further distancing himself from his former party, calling the Democratic brand “toxic.”

  • A Colorado man is asking his neighbors to sell him their home to solve a 'desperate' situation — what he's doing and why

    His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Trump's agenda in trouble? What the Republican revolt on spending bill tells us

    Plan to avert a government shutdown backed by Trump failed with 38 Republicans opposing the bill. Does it mean his presidential agenda is in trouble?

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

    The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Trump Picks Fight With Pope With New Vatican Ambassador

    President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book

  • Trump says he might demand Panama hand over canal

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday accused Panama of charging excessive rates for use of the Panama Canal and said that if Panama did not manage the canal in an acceptable fashion, he would demand the U.S. ally hand it over. In an evening post on Truth Social, Trump also warned he would not let the canal fall into the "wrong hands," and he seemed to warn of potential Chinese influence on the passage, writing the canal should not be managed by China. It also underlines an expected shift in U.S. diplomacy under Trump, who has not historically shied away from threatening allies and using bellicose rhetoric when dealing with counterparts.

  • At least one killed and several embassies damaged in ‘barbaric’ Russian missile barrage on Kyiv, Ukraine says

    At least one person has been killed and several embassies have been damaged in an early morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

  • Jagmeet Singh's non-confidence motion a 'last ditch effort' for NDP, poli-sci prof says

    After days of saying he would not commit to helping take down the Trudeau government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will bring forward a motion of non-confidence to topple the Liberal minority government. Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor, tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot that Singh's move is a "last ditch effort" to gain political capital for the NDP ahead of an election.

  • Abcarian: Trump's deportations are on a collision course with a California economy built on hypocrisy

    Industries such as agriculture and construction rely on unauthorized immigration. But the people who hire undocumented workers rarely face repercussions.

  • President-elect Trump transfers close to $4 billion worth of his Trump Media shares to a trust

    Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group slid in midday trading Friday after President-elect Donald Trump transferred all of his shares into a revocable trust, according to a regulatory filing. Trump transferred all of his nearly 115 million shares — worth around $4 billion on paper — in the parent company of social networking site Truth Social as a “bona fide gift” to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday said. It's not clear why Trump transferred the stock.

  • Joe Biden Just Beat Donald Trump On This Extremely Important Metric

    The Senate on Friday confirmed Biden's 235th lifetime federal judge — one more than Trump appointed during his first term in office.

  • NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to bring down PM Trudeau’s government is a promise hard to swallow for critics: ‘Will believe it when I see it’

    Conservative leaders and their supporters are not sure if NDP's Jagmeet Singh will follow through his recent promise to bring down Justin Trudeau's government once the House of Commons returns January 27, 2025.