The Labour party and the ICC

Could the prime minister of Israel be arrested if he came to Britain under a Labour government? It would seem so given comments made in Parliament by David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary. Piously intoning his party’s support for international law, he lambasted Conservatives for daring to criticise the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in Mr Lammy’s estimation is apparently unimpeachable.

The Government has been comparatively mild in its reaction to the application for arrest warrants at the ICC for Israeli officials, including Benjamin Netanyahu. While President Biden described the decision as “outrageous”, Rishi Sunak merely said that it was “deeply unhelpful”.

But Mr Lammy seems to think that even questioning the behaviour of the apparatchiks who run organisations such as the ICC is unacceptable. This is par for the course for the progressive Left, which has taken to seeing such bodies as the ultimate arbiters of truth and morality. Their decisions have to be welcomed, even if they run against the interests of Britain or its allies, or are motivated by factors other than upholding the law.

Sir Keir Starmer is unlikely to think differently to Mr Lammy given his own background in human rights law. But the uncomfortable truth for the Opposition is that the enemies of the West are seeking to weaponise the international system against us. They are trying to compromise institutions so that they are very far from being neutral umpires of global affairs.

Giving them blank cheque support therefore becomes the very opposite of statesmanship. It suggests to voters that you lack the stomach to stand up for Britain.