Labour’s past Trump criticism won’t harm special relationship, says Cabinet minister

Labour’s past criticism of Donald Trump and support for Kamala Harris will not interfere with the special relationship, one of Sir Keir Starmer’s most senior Cabinet ministers has said.

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the shared values and history between the UK and the US were “more important” than outspoken comments.

Mr McFadden was asked whether he regretted that numerous ministers had insulted Trump and the fact that Labour activists had campaigned for his opponent.

He told Sky News: “I don’t think any of these things will interfere in what is such an important alliance for the world, based on defence, security, shared values, shared history. It is all more important than all of those things, and that is the footing we begin on and that is the footing that we will continue on.”

He suggested Trump was willing to work with previous critics, pointing to JD Vance, who once compared Trump to Hitler but was still picked to be his running mate.

Mr McFadden said: “I think there are a lot of things that have been said over the years, not just in the UK, including in the US. If you look at what the vice-president elect said about president Trump, he mused whether this was going to be another Richard Nixon or America’s Hitler, and that’s not held him back from being the running mate.”

Numerous Labour ministers attacked Trump on social media during his first term in office. David Lammy, now the Foreign Secretary, called him a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” when he was a backbencher in 2018.

In 2017, Wes Streeting, also then a backbencher and now the Health Secretary, branded Trump “an odious, sad, little man”.

Mr McFadden played down the risk of Trump retaliating against Labour because of the comments, saying: “President-elect Trump says a lot of fiery things, and the important thing is what he actually does.

“We obviously have interests, as a trading nation, we want to protect and look after our interests, and we’ll always want to have a dialogue with the US administration about those. But for anyone speculating about what exactly will happen, I would advise... let’s wait to see what he actually does.”

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Trump on Wednesday night, but Mr McFadden would not say if the Ukraine war came up. He also appeared to confirm that the deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius would still be going ahead despite lobbying by Nigel Farage to get Trump to axe it.