Labour plan to force companies to pay for trade union equality officers labelled ‘woke’ by Tories

The proposals state: 'Labour will introduce statutory rights for trade union equality reps in order to strengthen equality at work for all' - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

Labour is planning to force companies to pay for trade union equality officers in an expansion of “wokery” in the workplace.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party would introduce new statutory rights for “trade union equality reps” who would be able to take time out from their normal duties to carry out union activities.

The proposals are contained in its New Deal for Working People document.

It says: “Labour will introduce statutory rights for trade union equality reps in order to strengthen equality at work for all.”

But Conservative Party campaign sources argue that this will “cut productivity and hike costs” across both the public and private sectors.

They say that these measures, along with others in the policy document, constitute a “massive expansion in woke red tape” for companies.

Esther McVey has claimed Angela Rayner's 'socialist "wokeforce" will hammer productivity and make Britain less competitive' - Anadolu

Esther McVey, a Cabinet Office minister, warned that Labour will “waste taxpayers’ money on a massive expansion of wokery and virtue signalling, diverting time and money away from front-line police, doctors and teachers”.

She added: “Under Angela Rayner’s bung to the unions, companies will be enveloped in French-style union laws, pushing up costs. Her socialist ‘wokeforce’ will hammer productivity and make Britain less competitive.

“Conservatives will champion equality of opportunity, rather than divisive identity politics. We are cutting back this waste, so public servants can focus on delivering high-quality public services.”

Last month, just before the general election was called, Ms McVey announced plans to ban civil service diversity in a new crackdown on Whitehall “woke” spending.

In an overhaul aimed at ending the “back-door politicisation” of the Civil Service, she announced that mandarins will be ordered not to hire any new staff dedicated to boosting diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI).

Under the plans, there will no longer be any jobs in Whitehall devoted solely to diversity.

Managers will be forbidden from hiring third-party DEI contractors, and officials whose jobs are currently focused solely on diversity will be transferred into human resources teams and given broader remits.

Her announcement came after the Cabinet Office received an internal report that found that DEI spending cost the Civil Service £27 million in 2022-23.

The New Deal for Working People was originally unveiled by Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, in 2021 - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

This included funding for 345 full-time dedicated DEI staff across Whitehall, alongside 548 “diversity networks” in the civil service.

The New Deal for Working People was originally unveiled by Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, in 2021 and was watered down once in July last year to allow for more consultation with businesses.

A leaked document earlier this month suggested that Labour had watered down other key pledges to strengthen workers’ rights, in a move that has angered the unions.

It suggested loopholes were being created in the ban on fire and rehire, and that granting employees the right to switch off would be voluntary.

It also dropped a proposed complete ban on zero hours contracts in favour of a right for temporary staff to demand permanent terms after 12 weeks of work.

Union leaders accepted that version, agreed at Labour’s National Policy Forum, but claimed that there had been further backsliding in recent weeks.

But since the leak, Sir Keir has moved to reassure union bosses that proposals to ban fire-and-rehire tactics and give workers the right to switch off outside the office will be retained in full.

Other measures in Labour’s plan include a requirement for public bodies to spend more time on producing equality paperwork, under proposals to “strengthen” equality impact assessments for public sector bodies.