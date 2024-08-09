Labour pledge to ban import of hunting trophies is ‘colonial’

IEA warns a ban would deprive African communities of vital revenue to combat poaching and promote species and landscape conservation - iStockphoto

Labour’s manifesto commitment to ban the importation of hunting trophies is “colonial” and likely to backfire, experts have warned.

A new report by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) think tank has said that UK politicians pushing for a legal prohibition are treating African communities as “British subjects” and that such a ban would harm conservation efforts.

Labour pledged in its manifesto to introduce a ban, and while the measure was not included in the recent King’s Speech, the Government indicated it would bring forward the legislation this Parliament.

It would be likely to generate significant cross-party support.

However, the IEA’s report warns that although well-intentioned, a ban would deprive African communities of vital revenue to combat poaching and promote species and landscape conservation.

Dr Francis Vorhies, a University of Oxford-based academic who authored the report, said: “Trophy hunting, if well managed, conserves wild species and habitats and enhances livelihoods in rural communities.

“Further, most trophies are imported from countries – notably South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia – with abundant and stable populations of the species being hunted.

“A UK ban on imports would undermine both conservation and rural development in these countries.

“It would represent a rich Western country dictating policies to impoverish poorer African nations.”

The report also argues that trophy hunting, if well-managed, offers a “higher value, lower impact land use than alternatives such as agriculture or tourism”.

It follows a number of spats between southern African political leaders and European advocates who have pushed for restrictions.

‘Counterproductive virtue signalling’

Dr Shylock Muyengwa, from Resource Africa, a charity supporting rural African communities, said: “Colonialism is over – yet British politicians still forget to respect the will of African communities.

“We should be viewed as partners in conservation, not as British subjects that are forced to adhere to policies that please the British public who don’t have to live alongside elephants, lions or other dangerous animals. There’s not a shred of evidence to justify a ban.

“It’s just counterproductive virtue signalling.”

A recent Parliamentary event in support of a ban that was attended by Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Dame Joanna Lumley also drew criticism, with Dr Rodgers Lubilo, who represents indigenous people in Zambia, saying: “The wildlife belongs to us, so we are the best people to make choices.”

Under Boris Johnson’s premiership, the government included a provision in the 2021 Animals Abroad Bill to ban the importation of animal trophies.

However, the measure was dropped in 2022 following comments from Michael Gove that appeared to undermine the policy.

Rishi Sunak had indicated that his government would support a private members bill seeking to ban the practice, but this did not happen before the general election was called.

The UK, along with more than 180 other countries, is subject to the Convention on International Trade and Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Although it does ban the importation of hunted animal parts, it creates a legal framework for their sustainable export, such as the requirement for expert permits for endangered species and proof of legal acquisition.

A Defra spokesman said: “This Government was elected on a mandate to ban the sickening import of hunting trophies from abroad, and that is exactly what we will do.”