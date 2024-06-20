Labour will put us on the road to serfdom

Two weeks from polling day, with the manifestos out and the first postal votes already trickling in, the Labour Party is busy engaging in a public debate over what its promises actually mean. Having pledged to avoid raising taxes on “working people”, Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer have now been forced to define this term, offering three explanations in two days.

First, Sir Keir set out a bold definition, suggesting that it meant people who earn a living, rely on public services and don’t have savings. Once it was pointed out that this excluded 95 per cent of working-age families, out came Reeves with the tautological “working people are people who go out to work”. Finally, Starmer refined his remarks, noting that he (2022-23 income: £404,000) was “a working person”.

So there we are: no tax rises for anyone other than students, the unemployed and pensioners. And if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you. From where I stand, Sir Keir’s first, unguarded reaction was the most informative of the lot: working people use the NHS, rather than private healthcare, and don’t save for a rainy day.

This should confirm every concern people have about the coming Labour government: that Starmer and Reeves will tax you and your assets to fund those who don’t want to work. Given the emphasis placed on public services, the party’s self-imposed fiscal rules and the billions in additional spending needed to prevent real-terms cuts to services, it would be optimistic to the brink of foolishness to believe otherwise.

After all, the last time Labour was in government, it oversaw the largest increase in public spending as a share of GDP in the OECD. Even before the financial crisis, once liberated from the pledge to follow Tory spending plans, it proceeded to spend freely, driving up debt as it fell across the rest of the developed world, and setting the stage for a long and painful period of austerity as the structural deficit was reduced. Since 1970, no Labour chancellor has left office with the country facing a lower tax burden.

It would be difficult for Starmer to make it any clearer how he believes elections are fought and won. Flick through the Labour manifesto and a pattern quickly emerges: votes are bought bloc by bloc with promises of public money and favourable legal changes until enough are scraped together to form a winning coalition, with the bill to be paid by the losers.

This is not politics as rational government – taking on responsibility for the country as a whole, looking to create economic growth and prosperity across society – but politics as tribalism, with worthy voters rewarded at the expense of the outgroup. And the damage done is likely to be long-lasting.

After a decade out of office, Labour has made it clear that it will do everything in its power to rig the political game in its favour, hiving off powers to quangos and bureaucracies, lowering the voting age in a form of demographic gerrymandering, reshaping the Lords into something more in line with its values and strengthening devolution.

A larger state is just another way for Labour to keep in power. When voters are dependent on government largesse for their incomes – working in a larger public sector, or relying on handouts in cash and in kind – they are unlikely to take kindly to pro-growth, smaller state policies.

Previous rounds of government expansion have already left our fiscal system highly unbalanced; more than half of households received more in benefits and public services than they paid in taxes in the latest figures, while the top 1 per cent of taxpayers provided 29 per cent of income tax revenue.

That squeeze of the productive is about to be redoubled, while more and more voters will find themselves on the dependent side of the ledger. It is, unfortunately, a strategy that is likely to work. That there is a great deal of ruin in a nation is both a positive statement – giving the possibility of recovery – and a negative; you can sustain misrule for a long time before the costs are made clear.

If Labour continues down the path it has begun to set out, we will see the effects phase in little by little: slower growth, and higher taxes for “normal” households as the rich and mobile begin to leave Britain. And unless we are fortunate, by the time we next have a chance to vote, we will find ourselves a considerable way down the road to serfdom.