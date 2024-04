Reuters

The chair of the Democratic-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena on Thursday to influential conservative legal figure Leonard Leo as part of an ethics inquiry spurred by reports of undisclosed largesse directed to some conservative Supreme Court justices. The Supreme Court in late 2023 announced its first formal code of conduct governing the ethical behavior of its justices, following months of outside pressure over revelations of their undisclosed luxury trips and hobnobbing with wealthy benefactors. The Judiciary Committee in November voted to authorize subpoenas for Leo, a legal activist and co-chair of the Federalist Society who was instrumental in compiling Republican former President Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees, and for Harlan Crow, a billionaire Republican donor and benefactor of conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.