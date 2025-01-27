Labour school reforms attacked by children’s commissioner

Poppy Wood
·4 min read
Dame Rachel de Souza said she was deeply concerned about the Bill
Dame Rachel de Souza said she was ‘deeply concerned’ about the future of education under the proposed Bill - Anthony Upton

The children’s commissioner has condemned Labour’s school reforms and warned they risk wrecking progress made by “successive governments over the last three decades”.

In a letter to MPs, Dame Rachel de Souza said she could not support measures in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill unless significant changes were made.

“I am deeply concerned that we are legislating against the things we know work in schools, and that we risk children spending longer in failing schools by slowing down the pace of school improvement,” she wrote.

“Without a clear and more ambitious vision for maintaining improvements and driving up standards for all children, I am not able to support the measures in the Bill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter is understood to have been written before the Government announced last week it would tweak the Bill to make clear there would be “a floor and no ceiling” on academy teachers’ pay.

Forced amendments

The Bill marks one of Labour’s first significant pieces of proposed legislation. It has received wide cross-party support for its plans to improve child safety, but a backlash over its proposed school reforms.

The commissioner added that while she supported the safeguarding elements of the Bill, she had yet to receive assurances that “we are not risking the progress made for children by successive governments over the last three decades” through the proposed school reforms.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, was forced to amend the Bill just a fortnight after it was first debated in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

It followed warnings from top academy leaders that, as written, the proposed legislation would result in significant curbs on their freedoms.

The amendment will make it clear that there will be no pay cuts for academy teachers, although they will still face other restrictions under measures outlined in the Bill.

Labour’s education reforms would mean academies will be forced to follow the national curriculum for the first time and will lose their right to recruit expert teachers that lack qualifications.

The Bill would also end the requirement for failing state schools to be converted into an academy with a strong partner school sponsor and would hand local authorities greater powers over school admissions.

Dame Rachel suggested the Government had failed to make clear how their plans fitted into the “wider architecture of the school system”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Academy trust leaders voiced their concerns over other elements of the Bill during scrutiny of the plans in the Commons last week.

Sir Dan Moynihan, the chief executive of the Harris Foundation of top-performing academies, said on Tuesday it was unclear why the Government was seeking to restrict academy freedoms.

“It is not clear what problem this is solving. I have seen no evidence to suggest that academy freedoms are creating an issue anywhere. Why are we doing this?” he told MPs during a committee debate on the Bill.

Sir Dan Moynihan voiced concerns about proposed changes to academies set in the Bill
Sir Dan Moynihan voiced concerns about proposed changes to academies set in the Bill - Harris Federation

The trust leader also raised the issue of Labour’s plans to remove academies’ flexibility to teach their variation on the national curriculum. He insisted this had allowed the Harris Foundation to transform failing schools into those rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Sir Dan told MPs: “It is not clear to me why we would need to follow the full national curriculum. What advantage does that give?

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we have to provide all the nationally recognised qualifications – GCSEs, A-levels, SATs – and we are subject to external regulation by Ofsted, why take away the flexibility to do what is needed locally?”

A spokesman for the Department for Education said it was “determined to drive high and rising standards for every child”.

“Our landmark Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill delivers on this mission, by getting high-quality teachers into every classroom, and ensuring there is a floor on pay and no ceiling so all state school teachers can rely on a core pay offer, and all schools can innovate to attract and retain the best teachers that they need for our children,” the spokesman said.

“These measures, alongside our new regional improvement teams and Ofsted reforms, will ensure we create a school system rooted in collaboration and partnership so we can spread best practice across our system – giving every child a core high-quality education, and enabling flexibility and innovation across schools.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • JD Vance Snaps at CBS Host as He’s Grilled on Lowering Grocery Prices: ‘Going to Take a Little Bit of Time’

    CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan grilled JD Vance on the economy as he failed to pick out an executive order that had an immediate effect on grocery prices. The vice-president appeared to struggle before Brennan as she claimed most of the executive orders made by Donald Trump this week did not relate to the economy. “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” Brennan asked in direct terms.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started 'Pissing People Off On A Global Scale'

    The "Late Show" host also offered a rough translation of Trump's offer to Canada.

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • B.C. climate activist Zain Haq to be deported with no reprieve in sight

    A Pakistani-born B.C. climate activist is preparing to leave his adopted home after an unsuccessful attempt to stop a deportation order, with his lawyer saying the move is harsh and unjustified.Zain Haq, 24, was ordered deported last year by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over alleged violations of his study permit, related to his academic progress. The order also followed Haq's arrest at Save Old Growth and Extinction Rebellion protests in 2021 and 2022.Haq pleaded guilty to five coun

  • MAGA Turns on Lindsey Graham Over His Criticism of Trump’s Pardons

    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham incited the fury of President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters after describing the president’s decision to pardon more than 1500 Jan. 6 insurrectionists as a “mistake”—with one former prisoner slamming Graham as a “Republican in name only.” During a segment on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, host Kristen Welker asked Graham if he believed that Trump was “wrong to issue these blanket pardons” to hundreds of 1,500 defendants convicted for their connection

  • Brazil condemns handcuffing of deportees on flight from US

    Brazilian officials demanded that U.S. agents remove handcuffs from a group of deportees who were flown to the South American country on Friday, with a prominent minister in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government calling the practice "blatant disrespect" for the rights of his fellow citizens. Federal police, acting under the instructions of Brazilian Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, met the flight after it made an unexpected landing in the Amazonian city of Manaus due to technical problems, the Brazilian government said in a statement on Saturday. The handcuffs were removed from the passengers after the intervention of the Brazilian police, the government said.