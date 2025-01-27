Labour school reforms attacked by children’s commissioner

Dame Rachel de Souza said she was ‘deeply concerned’ about the future of education under the proposed Bill - Anthony Upton

The children’s commissioner has condemned Labour’s school reforms and warned they risk wrecking progress made by “successive governments over the last three decades”.

In a letter to MPs, Dame Rachel de Souza said she could not support measures in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill unless significant changes were made.

“I am deeply concerned that we are legislating against the things we know work in schools, and that we risk children spending longer in failing schools by slowing down the pace of school improvement,” she wrote.

“Without a clear and more ambitious vision for maintaining improvements and driving up standards for all children, I am not able to support the measures in the Bill.”

The letter is understood to have been written before the Government announced last week it would tweak the Bill to make clear there would be “a floor and no ceiling” on academy teachers’ pay.

Forced amendments

The Bill marks one of Labour’s first significant pieces of proposed legislation. It has received wide cross-party support for its plans to improve child safety, but a backlash over its proposed school reforms.

The commissioner added that while she supported the safeguarding elements of the Bill, she had yet to receive assurances that “we are not risking the progress made for children by successive governments over the last three decades” through the proposed school reforms.

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, was forced to amend the Bill just a fortnight after it was first debated in Parliament.

It followed warnings from top academy leaders that, as written, the proposed legislation would result in significant curbs on their freedoms.

The amendment will make it clear that there will be no pay cuts for academy teachers, although they will still face other restrictions under measures outlined in the Bill.

Labour’s education reforms would mean academies will be forced to follow the national curriculum for the first time and will lose their right to recruit expert teachers that lack qualifications.

The Bill would also end the requirement for failing state schools to be converted into an academy with a strong partner school sponsor and would hand local authorities greater powers over school admissions.

Dame Rachel suggested the Government had failed to make clear how their plans fitted into the “wider architecture of the school system”.

Academy trust leaders voiced their concerns over other elements of the Bill during scrutiny of the plans in the Commons last week.

Sir Dan Moynihan, the chief executive of the Harris Foundation of top-performing academies, said on Tuesday it was unclear why the Government was seeking to restrict academy freedoms.

“It is not clear what problem this is solving. I have seen no evidence to suggest that academy freedoms are creating an issue anywhere. Why are we doing this?” he told MPs during a committee debate on the Bill.

Sir Dan Moynihan voiced concerns about proposed changes to academies set in the Bill - Harris Federation

The trust leader also raised the issue of Labour’s plans to remove academies’ flexibility to teach their variation on the national curriculum. He insisted this had allowed the Harris Foundation to transform failing schools into those rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Sir Dan told MPs: “It is not clear to me why we would need to follow the full national curriculum. What advantage does that give?

“When we have to provide all the nationally recognised qualifications – GCSEs, A-levels, SATs – and we are subject to external regulation by Ofsted, why take away the flexibility to do what is needed locally?”

A spokesman for the Department for Education said it was “determined to drive high and rising standards for every child”.

“Our landmark Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill delivers on this mission, by getting high-quality teachers into every classroom, and ensuring there is a floor on pay and no ceiling so all state school teachers can rely on a core pay offer, and all schools can innovate to attract and retain the best teachers that they need for our children,” the spokesman said.

“These measures, alongside our new regional improvement teams and Ofsted reforms, will ensure we create a school system rooted in collaboration and partnership so we can spread best practice across our system – giving every child a core high-quality education, and enabling flexibility and innovation across schools.”