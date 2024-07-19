Britain’s next-generation fighter jet programme in doubt

A full-scale vehicle flight-test programme had been expected by the end of 2023.

Britain’s next-generation fighter jet programme is in doubt after Labour abandoned the Tory pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030.

Luke Pollard, the armed forces minister, said this week that the Tempest project was “important” but added he could not make commitments on its future given the new defence review.

The Telegraph understands there is nervousness within the industry about how the project could be impacted. Former Tory Ministry of Defence (MoD) sources also fear it will be scaled back.

Political leaders in Japan and Italy, two countries which are building the fighter jets with the UK, have pressed Sir Keir Starmer and his cabinet ministers about the project.

BAE Systems, the defence company building the jets with the help of other firms, has also issued a statement stressing the program provides “critical sovereign combat air capability”.

The Tempest project had many companies signing up to work on the programme. - SYSTEM

The push to deliver the sixth generation of fighter jets is being led by Team Tempest in the UK. It dates back to 2018 and aims to get the planes into operation in the mid-2030s.

It is part of a wider international agreement called Global Combat Air Programme (Gcap) which sees the UK, Japan and Italy working together to deliver the fighter jets.

Around 3,500 people in the UK are already working on Tempest. That workforce had been expected to roughly double in the coming years, with billions of pounds more being spent by the MoD.

Earlier this year, Rishi Sunak announced defence spending would rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade, up from around 2.2 per cent now, making it formal government policy.

But Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped that timeframe, saying 2.5 per cent is the target at some point – leading to the launch of a strategic defence review to determine the new approach.

Labour abandoned the Tory pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030. - SIMON WALKER/NO10 DOWNING STREET

It means there are now question marks over how quickly the Tempest project can grow, with clarity about MoD spend now likely to come until mid-2025.

Mr Pollard was asked about the program at the Global Air and Space Chiefs Conference in London this week, giving no commitments about future spending.

The armed forces minister said the program was “important” but “it’s not right for me to prejudge what might happen in the defence review”.

A former Tory MoD source shared with The Telegraph that “every single [defence] program is now the subject to potentially very, very, very severe cuts”, given Labour has abandoned the timeline for hitting 2.5 per cent defence spending by 2030.

Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister, brought up the program and “stressed the importance of cooperation” when he met Sir Keir at the Nato conference last week, according to a read-out issued by the Japanese.

A similar statement from Antonio Tajani, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister, recounted the discussion of the “virtuous collaboration in the defence sector” with the UK including on the next generation of fighter jets, which he had with David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, after the general election.

‘Significant economic benefits’

A spokesman for BAE Systems said: “Tempest and the Global Combat Air Programme will preserve critical sovereign combat air capability and enable the UK to retain control over its own security, support important international relationships and meet future threats, whilst contributing to economic growth and prosperity.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson also confirmed that “GCAP is an important programme and positive progress continues with our partners, Japan and Italy. The Defence Secretary is due to hold a ministerial meeting with GCAP counterparts next week.

“As well as cutting-edge military technology, the programme is delivering significant economic benefits across the UK.”

“The Strategic Defence Review will be wide-ranging, looking at the threats Britain faces and the capabilities we need to tackle them.”

When Sir Keir announced the plan to launch the strategic defence review, he opened the door to increasing the size of Britain’s Armed Forces. The “root-and-branch” review will “look at everything on the table” – including troop numbers, which were cut to their smallest size since the Napoleonic era under the previous government.

At its official launch, Lord Robertson of Port Ellen – a former defence secretary and secretary general of Nato – said that the military needed to be modernised to face the “deadly quartet” of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.