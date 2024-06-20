Labour stalwart ‘quit when caught behind hedge campaigning for Corbyn’

Ms McGarry was a member of the Labour Party for more than half a century

The Labour chair of Jeremy Corbyn’s constituency has been forced to resign after she allegedly hid behind a hedge when caught campaigning for the former leader.

Alison McGarry is understood to have quit on Wednesday after being spotted urging residents to back Mr Corbyn, who is running against Labour as an independent in Islington North.

She is said to have hidden behind a hedge when she was caught, and later resigned rather than be sacked by the party.

Labour’s rulebook states that any members who campaign for rival candidates will be expelled.

On Wednesday night, Praful Nargund, Labour’s candidate for Islington North, appeared to refer to the incident, tweeting a photo of campaigners with the caption: “Islington North’s Labour campaign, proud to have photos in front of a hedge.”

Mr Nargund is the Labour candidate for the seat Mr Corbyn has held for 40 years

According to the latest YouGov MRP survey, Labour is on course to win the North London seat. However, given the party only has a “fairly narrow” lead over the area’s independent candidates, pollsters believe Mr Corbyn could still cling on.

The former MP held the seat for Labour for nearly 40 years prior to his expulsion from the party, and has sat as an independent since.

It is believed that Ms McGarry resigned on Wednesday evening to avoid being expelled.

Official Labour rules state: “A member of the party who joins and/or supports a political organisation other than an official Labour group or other unit of the party, or supports any candidate who stands against an official Labour candidate, or publicly declares their intent to stand against a Labour candidate, shall automatically be ineligible to be or remain a party member, subject to the provisions of Chapter 6.I.2 below of the disciplinary rules.”

The incident, which is understood to have taken place on Wednesday, was first reported by Jewish News, which said Ms McGarry was “caught red-handed” campaigning for Mr Corbyn.

Lee Harpin, the paper’s reporter, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “She apparently attempted to hide behind a hedge after being spotted by ‘multiple witnesses’.”

Until last night, Ms McGarry was chair of Islington North’s Constituency Labour Party. She has been a Labour member for more than 50 years.

She previously said she returned to activity in the party when Mr Corbyn was elected leader, praising him for supporting the “transformation of society for the many not the few”.

Ms McGarry has been approached for comment.