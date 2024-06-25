Labour Suspends Candidate As Gambling Commission Launches Investigation

Kevin Craig https://www.kevincraig.co.uk/

Labour has suspended a parliamentary candidate as the Gambling Commission just launched an investigation into him.

Kevin Craig is standing in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, a seat previously held by former Tory Dan Poulter with a 13,786 majority.

Poulter defected to Labour in April, but is not standing again.

According to Sky News, Craig’s bet was related to the outcome of the election in his constituency.

A Labour party spokesperson said: “With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour party upholds the highest standards for our parliamentary candidates, as the public rightly expects from any party hoping to serve, which is why we have acted immediately in this case.”

The news comes after reports five people with links to the Conservative Party – including two Tory candidates – have been accused of placing bets on the date of the general election before it was publicly announced.

The party suspended Craig Williams and Laura Saunders on Tuesday, days after news of the Gambling Commission’s probe into them broke.

Rishi Sunak has been heavily criticised for not taking action against those accused of placing bets sooner.

