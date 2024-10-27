Labour suspends MP filmed hitting constituent

Mike Amesbury was seen apparently hitting a man in an incident on Saturday

A Labour MP who appeared to hit one of his constituents in an altercation on a night out has been suspended by the party.

A spokesman for the party confirmed that Mike Amesbury has had the whip removed and his membership of Labour suspended after footage emerged of the incident, which is said to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It came after CCTV obtained by MailOnline apparently showed the moment Mr Amesbury launched a punch at the man and then hit him again on the ground.

Credit: MailOnline

Mike Amesbury claimed he was “threatened on the street” following a night out with friends in his constituency of Runcorn and Helsby, Cheshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am and that “inquiries are ongoing”.

In a video shared on social media, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby appeared to point his finger at the man on the ground and say: “You won’t ever threaten me again, will you?” while someone off-camera shouts at him.

Credit: X / @harryteplowe

On Saturday, Mr Amesbury, 55, said: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Mr Amesbury was first elected in 2017 and previously served in Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinets

Asked whether the Labour Party was investigating earlier on Sunday, Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, told Sky News: “Mike Amesbury, who’s the MP in question, has gone forward to the police.

“He is co-operating with any investigation they would want to take forward. It is a matter for the police and we want to allow them to do that work.”

Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership candidate, wrote on X: “Labour’s promised to ‘smash the gangs’. Looks like they’re now smashing their constituents instead.”

A Labour Party spokesman said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night. As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”