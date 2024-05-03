Labour takes control of Thurrock

The Labour Party celebrates taking control in Thurrock, where the count took place in Purfleet [Matt Knight/BBC]

Labour has taken control of Thurrock Council in Essex.

Previously the unitary council, which was declared bankrupt under its Conservative leadership in 2022, had been under no overall control.

Seventeen of its 49 seats were up for election and the Tories have lost 10 seats, with Labour gaining eight and Independent candidates gaining two.

Counts are taking place at eight other councils in Essex.

The Conservative MP for Thurrock is Jackie Doyle-Price in a seat that is regarded as key in terms of winning a general election, with the next one due by the end of January at the latest.

She told the BBC the result was "disappointing" and felt it reflected a national mood.

"It's very clear to me that some of our voters were choosing to stay home rather than turn out today," she said.

She said the party would need to "up our game" before the general election to encourage traditional Conservative voters to turn out.

No single party is in control at Rochford, but the Conservatives have lost seats [Harrison Cable/BBC]

In Harlow, the Conservatives are expected to win by a majority of one.

As it stands they are expected to finish the night with 17 councillors, to Labour's 16. All of the council's 33 seats were up for grabs.

Rochford District Council has no single party in overall control, with the Conservatives losing five seats to Liberal Democrat and Independent candidates.

One third of the council, which was run by a Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent coalition, was up for election.

There were two recounts in the Foulness & Wakering ward, where the Conservatives lost by just 14 votes to an Independent.

At Colchester City Council, no single party has taken control, however Labour gained one seat from the Liberal Democrats, who had been running the council as a minority administration.

The Lib Dems also took one seat from an Independent.

In Southend-on-Sea, the city council remains under no overall control as votes were cast for 17 of its 51.

The Conservatives lost three seats to Labour and one to the Liberal Democrats.

The Green Party also took one seat from the Liberal Democrats.

It was being run by the Conservatives as a minority administration.

Labour celebrate taking a seat in Southend-on Sea [Deborah McGurran]

In Southend-on Sea turnout was up marginally from 30.47% in 2023 to 30.74%.

Turnout in Harlow was 28.33%, up slightly on last year's 25.19%.

Voter turnout was marginally down in Colchester from 31.12% in 2023, to 30.31% this year.

Results for five other councils are expected later:

Basildon District Council

Brentwood Borough Council

Castle Point Borough Council

Epping Forest District Council

Harlow District Council

The result of Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election is also expected later on Friday.

Follow Essex news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story