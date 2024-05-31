Labour’s tax raid ‘inhumane’ for private school pupils, says Brighton College head

Richard Cairns has been in charge of £43,000-a-year Brighton College for almost 20 years

The head of one of Britain’s most prestigious private schools has warned that Labour’s tax raid would be inhumane for children forced to leave.

Richard Cairns, the headmaster of Brighton College, said the proposed imposition of 20 per cent VAT on fees would be particularly damaging to pupils in the middle of their GCSE or A-level courses because they would be unlikely to find a local state school teaching the same syllabus.

His intervention adds to the mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to publish more details on the scope and timing of the policy to enable schools and parents to plan.

Writing in The Times on Friday, Mr Cairns, the head of the £43,000-a-year school since 2006, said that Labour would “come to regret this policy” if it failed to consider the impact it would have on children pulled out of school by parents who can not afford the higher fees.

Protections needed for children

He added: “Of course, the most responsible and humane approach of all, if VAT is indeed deemed necessary, would be to impose VAT only on the fees of any child who joins an independent school in the future.

“That way, parents and children would be embarking upon that journey eyes wide open”.

Mr Cairns also called on Labour to explain how children would be shielded from knock-on effects, writing: “I trust that when Labour finally issues the details of its proposal in its manifesto, it will set out a series of protections for those children who will be worst affected – just as governments do when they make other substantial changes such as to pension arrangements.”

Independent sector leaders have warned that the proposal to impose VAT and scrap business rates relief will put many schools – most likely the smaller institutions – out of business.

Last weekend, The Telegraph revealed the first known victim of the policy. Alton School in Hampshire has closed, partly blaming the financial uncertainty caused by the proposed tax raid.

Experts have also predicted an exodus of pupils whose parents can no longer afford private school fees.

The latest warning comes a day after exclusive Telegraph analysis revealed that independent school fees are set to rise by 6.2 per cent next academic year, more than two-and-a-half times the rate of inflation.

Mr Cairns has previously criticised the Labour policy as a tax on success that will undermine the economy.

Suella Braverman, the Conservative former Home Secretary, also criticised the policy, posting on X, formerly Twitter, about her own family’s sacrifices to send her to an independent school.

Labour has given hints in recent months that it will make some exemptions to its decision to impose VAT, such as in the area of special educational needs.

However, it has not said whether it would make exemptions on a whole-school or individual pupil basis.

It has raised the prospect of more than 100,000 special needs children who do not have a formal certificate being unfairly taxed.

Headteachers have also said that without more detail it is impossible to plan their budgets for the next year or two.

Nevertheless, Sir Keir said last week that the policy would be introduced “straight away” if Labour wins the election.

Labour says that independent schools have “raised fees above inflation for well over a decade and do not have to pass Labour’s proposed change on to parents”.