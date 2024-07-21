Labour’s tax raid on private school fees could hit families as soon as January

Labour could impose VAT on private schools fees from January despite widespread expectation the tax raid would be delayed until September next year.

The change, which has sparked fears of a pupil exodus into the state sector, will be written into law in the Government’s first Budget this autumn.

Given that the new academic year will already be underway by that point, it was thought that the extra charge would not apply to fees until September 2025.

But it has now emerged that Labour could impose the tax hike within just three months, with the new levy potentially taking effect from the start of the spring term.

One Government insider confirmed to The Telegraph that January 2025 was being looked at as the start date for the VAT change.

The Labour source said: “The fact the policy is coming in as soon as possible shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. It has got more coverage than any tax measure in history.”

The exact timings for when the tax hike will kick in will be unveiled in the new Government’s first Budget this autumn. A date for that will be announced before the end of the month.

The possibility of a January rollout, as first reported by The Times, means parents could be hit by a hike in fees nine months earlier than expected.

A source told the newspaper: “This was a manifesto commitment and we have been clear that the change would be included in our first Budget.

“We are keen for this to take effect as soon as possible and have given parents fair warning that these changes are coming.”

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has insisted schools do not have to pass the cost on to parents, instead finding ways to absorb the burden themselves.

However, it is expected to lead to a widespread increase in fees, with The Telegraph revealing earlier this year that private school leaders at nearly every institution were planning to hike prices as a result of the tax raid.

Labour has estimated the policy will raise £1.6 billion per year, which it plans to use to fund 6,500 new teachers for state pupils.

But the figure has been called into question by critics who warn rising costs will force tens of thousands of pupils to flee the private sector, placing a huge extra burden on state schools.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, announced his intention to retain the Corbyn era policy in 2022. Prior to the election, it was estimated that it may have already cost the taxpayer approximately £22 million.