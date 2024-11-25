Labour tempers flare over assisted dying as MP accuses peer of ‘hugely offensive’ remarks

Archie Mitchell
·3 min read

A Labour peer has been accused of making “hugely offensive” remarks by an MP from his own party after he suggested the justice secretary’s concerns about the assisted dying bill were “motivated by religious belief”.

Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central and a devout Christian, said Lord Falconer’s claim that Shabana Mahmood was trying to “impose” her Muslim beliefs on those in favour of assisted dying was “hugely offensive and discriminatory” and urged him to apologise.

The row comes as temperatures are flaring on the Labour benches about the assisted dying bill, which MPs will vote on this Friday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government is split on the move, with the prime minister choosing not to reveal how he will vote while health secretary Wes Streeting plans to oppose it.

Rachael Maskell called for Lord Falconer to apologise (PA Archive)
Rachael Maskell called for Lord Falconer to apologise (PA Archive)

And, in a letter to constituents revealed on Sunday, Ms Mahmood said she was “profoundly concerned” by the proposed legislation, ahead of a historic Commons vote this week.

Ms Mahmood said her concerns were not just for religious reasons but because it could create a “slippery slope towards death on demand”.

Former justice secretary Lord Falconer hit back, saying Ms Mahmood was “wrong” to say the safeguards in the assisted dying bill were not enough.

He told Sky News: “I think she’s motivated by religious belief - which I respect - but it shouldn’t be imposed on everyone else.”

And, asked about the row on Monday, Ms Maskell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I find it hugely offensive and discriminatory the fact that he is conflating the two issues, and I think he really needs to reflect on those comments.

Rachael Maskell said Lord Falconer’s comments were ‘hugely offensive’ (PA Media)
Rachael Maskell said Lord Falconer’s comments were ‘hugely offensive’ (PA Media)

“I think it’s highly discriminatory, and I think he should apologise for making such comments.”

With days to go before the historic vote, the result is on a knife-edge, with backers of the bill believing they have enough support, while opponents believe they may be able to block it.

In a significant intervention on Friday, Gordon Brown came out against the legislation, arguing instead for the establishment of a commission on improved palliative care.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy, Work and Pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband have all said they will back the law.

As well as Ms Mahmood and Mr Streeting, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds have said they will reject the legislation.

Lord Falconer also attacked “rule-breakers” for speaking out against the bill. Cabinet secretary Simon Case last month said the government would remain neutral on the bill and that ministers should avoid taking part in public debate.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lord Falconer said: “The rule-breakers are getting more coverage because they’re breaking the rules so spectacularly.”

Many of those opposed to a law change have voiced concern about the potential for coercion and mission creep, and say the legislation has been rushed.

A group of group of 29 faith leaders united to oppose the Bill in joint letter on Sunday, saying they were “deeply concerned” that it could open up the possibility of “life-threatening abuse”.

Ms Leadbeater has described the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill as the most “robust” in the world, with “three layers of scrutiny” in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge.

It would also make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

The Bill, which covers England and Wales, states that only terminally-ill adults with under six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.

Lord Falconer was contacted for comment.

Latest Stories

  • ‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises

    President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for yes-men for his next term in office, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul didn’t seem to get the memo. The Kentucky lawmaker spoke on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, and firmly stated his stance against both tariffs and the potential of the military being involved in mass deportations. Paul went as far as to call Trump’s proposal to involve the military “illegal” and a “terrible image” while talking to the show’s host, Margaret Brenna

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Makes Big Promise if States Don’t Cooperate

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee Tom Homan guaranteed to slash federal funding to states who don’t work with his new immigration policies while admitting he has received death threats. Homan appeared on Mark Levin’s show, Life, Liberty and Levin, on Sunday for an interview discussing the “border crisis.” Levin, a Trump supporter, told Homan he has a “powerful weapon” to use against governors–notably from sanctuary cities–who refuse to cooperate with the Trump administrations

  • 'Probably Illegal': Law Professor Spots 1 Trump Move That Could Be 'Very Destructive'

    New York University law school Professor Ryan Goodman said the president-elect's reported plan "smacks of political retribution."

  • Vance’s Failed First Test Fuels Doubts About White House Power

    Handed the herculean task of rallying Senate support for President-elect Donald Trump’s bewildering nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General, Vice president elect JD Vance came up short. Vance visited Capitol Hill with prospective cabinet nominees including Gaetz on Wednesday and, according to a Wall Street Journal report, performed admirably. By the end of the day, support for Trump’s picks had stabilized. Even for scandal-plagued Gaetz, who is facing allegations of payi

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks

    A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making

  • Trump Refuses to Disclose Who Is Funding His Transition

    He is the first president-elect not to sign an ethics agreement that sets fundraising limits and transparency

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • Fox News Contributor Slams Pete Hegseth For Sexual Assault And Adultery Allegations

    "You can’t lead an entire organization and all these people if you can’t lead by example," Leslie Marshall said.

  • Trump Treasury Pick Listed His Home for Sale Prior to Election

    Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • John Bolton Rips Trump's Counterterrorism Pick: Needs A 'Full-Field' FBI Background Probe

    Trump's former national security adviser said he wouldn't have Sebastian Gorka "in any U.S. government."

  • Elon Musk's Weird Obsession With Keir Starmer Is Showing No Sign Of Going Away

    The tech billionaire can't stop posting about the Labour leader.

  • Republican Senator on DOJ political interference: ‘I don’t think we know that one way or the other’

    Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he doesn’t know “one way or another” if President-elect Trump and his new Department of Justice (DOJ) pick, Pam Bondi, will apply political interference from the nonpartisan department. Lankford appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, where host Dana Bash asked him if the DOJ will remain free…

  • Second Cup closes cafés, cuts ties with Montreal franchisee over 'hateful remarks and gestures'

    Two Second Cup café locations at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital have been shut down and the franchise owner's contract terminated after the individual was filmed at a protest on Thursday making "hateful remarks and gestures," according to the Canadian company.In a statement posted to its social media pages on Saturday evening, Second Cup Canada said it has "zero tolerance for hate speech.""In co-ordination with the hospital, we've shut down the franchisee's café and are terminating their fra

  • What happens when a ‘clown’ like Donald Trump sits in the palace? It becomes a circus | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Donald Trump, holiday difficulties, a close election, public defenders and Washington’s mail-in ballot system. | Opinion

  • Scott Jennings: Mitch McConnell is now a ‘liberated person’ and ‘unthreatenable’

    CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings and CNN Political Commentators Shermichael Singleton, Karen Finney and Jamal Simmons discuss how Mitch McConnell will adjust to life not in leadership and the potential roadblocks to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks.