Labour trail hunt ban will mean an ugly culture war, warn rural campaigners

Trail hunts like this one in the Scottish Borders are legal, but Labour says they are used as cover for illegal hunting - Chris Strickland for the Telegraph

Labour has been accused of “fanning the flames of an ugly culture war” with its plans to ban trail hunting.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party intends to include a pledge in its manifesto to end trail hunting, which they claim is being used as a “smokescreen” for illegal fox hunting.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales under the last Labour government in 2005, but trail hunting, in which hounds follow a scented cloth, remained legal.

Horses of the Duke of Buccleuch Foxhounds at Makerstoun near Kelso - Chris Strickland for the Telegraph

Labour’s plan to now include trail hunting in the ban if it wins power at the general election has sparked a furious backlash from the Countryside Alliance. Tim Bonner, its chief executive, said: “Labour’s continuing obsession with hunting shows that the party hasn’t changed.

“This new attack on trail hunting is pointless, prejudiced, and will fan the flames of an ugly culture war.”

Mr Bonner said that the 2004 Hunting Act, which banned fox hunting, means that hunting wild mammals with dogs is illegal, and hundreds of people have been convicted of the offence. He added: “There is no logical justification for a new law.”

Mr Bonner described it as “utterly bizarre” that Labour is now “seeking to ban the thing that it told people they should be doing after it banned traditional hunting in 2005”.

He also claimed that the policy risks destroying a “critical part of the rural community”.

He said: “Hunts bind together people in some of the most remote and isolated areas of the countryside. They play a really important role as a social hub. The end of hunting would be devastating to many people.”

Hunt supporters demonstrated in favour of their cause during the Countryside March in Whitehall in 2022 - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

One of the placards displayed at the 2022 Countryside March in Whitehall - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

Labour’s manifesto will also include a promise to outlaw the use of snare traps, which use thin wire as a noose to catch rabbits and foxes.

Mr Bonner explained that modern snares hold foxes rather than kill them, and are used widely by gamekeepers to control the fox population.

“They are especially important in the upland areas where they play a big part in protecting very vulnerable threatened species like curlew, black grouse and grey partridge from predation,” he said.

“All of these birds are hugely vulnerable and very threatened red list species which absolutely need all the protection possible from fox predation.

“Snare traps are one of the key tools which game keepers and land managers have to control the fox population. This is a straightforward attack on game shooting.”

Shooting ban ‘by the back door’

The Labour government in Wales has previously been accused of planning a “shooting ban by the back door” after it was advised to limit the release of game birds.

Natural Resources Wales has recommended the introduction of strict rules limiting the release of partridges and pheasants on the basis that they are non-native species.

Sir Keir has previously said that the Welsh government is a “blueprint” for “what Labour can do across the UK”.

A Labour spokesman said: “This Conservative Government has abandoned our rural communities.

“Working families in rural communities face low pay, rising poverty and the highest tax burden in 70 years.

“Farmers are locked behind unnecessary trade barriers blocking the export of high-quality produce, with skyrocketing energy prices forcing thousands out of business.”