Labour transport advisers back Extinction Rebellion and 20mph zones

Glenn Lyons, Nicola Kane and Adam Tranter were picked to advise the Department for Transport on which projects should be cut to save money

A panel of experts hand-picked to advise the Government includes those who joined an Extinction Rebellion march, defended 20mph zones and backed pay-per-mile taxes.

Louise Haigh, the former transport secretary who resigned last week after it emerged she has a criminal conviction for dishonesty, claimed that the previous Conservative government left her with a £2.9 billion black hole after she took office in July. She set up the Department for Transport’s capital review panel to advise her on which major projects should be cut to save money.

Members of the panel include a significant number who have expressed alleged “anti-motoring” views, raising fears that recommendations it makes will result in vital road projects being cut for ideological reasons.

Professor Glenn Lyons joined a peaceful Extinction Rebellion march in London last April - Yui Mok/PA

One prominent member of the panel, Professor Glenn Lyons, of the University of the West of England, joined a peaceful Extinction Rebellion march in London last April.

Blogging about the event afterwards, he described other attendees as “just families and good people coming together in solidarity to express their shared concern over the ecological and climate emergencies”.

Roger Hallam, Extinction Rebellion’s founder, was jailed for five years in July over his part in a four-day blockade of the M25 two years ago. Prosecutors said it had caused economic damage of nearly £750,000, delayed 700,000 vehicles, caused people to miss flights, funerals and days at school, and cost the police £1 million.

Prof Lyons is joined on the Department for Transport (DfT) review panel by Adam Tranter, the former West Midlands cycling commissioner.

As well as criticising Rishi Sunak when the then prime minister cautioned local authorities against imposing blanket 20mph zones on built-up areas without public consent, Mr Tranter boasted of blocking a parking bay with garden furniture that he encouraged passers-by to sit on.

He said in a 2021 post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I built a parklet in a car parking space but it was removed by the council because it wasn’t a motor vehicle.”

Adam Tranter, the former West Midlands cycling commissioner, criticised Rishi Sunak when he cautioned local authorities against imposing blanket 20mph zones - Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

Another member of the panel, Professor Jillian Anable, of the University of Leeds, co-authored a 2021 “radical transport policy” paper that proposed: “Free local buses and lower train fares might be offered in places that opt for a pay-per-mile Eco Levy on driving.”

The same paper also called for a 20 per cent reduction in car travel by 2030.

Another member of the panel, data scientist Tom Forth, said on X that he does not own a car.

Ben Plowden, a London School of Economics academic who formerly worked for Transport for London and who is also on the panel, organised a conference in November with the theme “reducing car use in the UK”.

Similarly, Nicola Kane, a director of transport consultancy Steer, who is a former head of strategic planning for Transport for Greater Manchester, praised the city-state of Singapore in 2015 by describing it as a “truly forward-thinking city”, saying “we need to learn lessons from other places like that around the world”.

Singapore has a system where would-be motorists must enter a government-controlled auction to buy a permit allowing them to buy a car. Prices in these auctions recently soared as far as SG$105,000 (£61,000).

Gareth Bacon, the shadow transport secretary, said ‘Labour have kicked major road infrastructure into the long grass’ - Richard Townshend

Gareth Bacon, the shadow transport secretary, said: “The transport secretary’s appointment of a collection of anti-motorist activists who want to bring traffic to a halt is a kick in the teeth for drivers everywhere.

“Labour have already kicked major road infrastructure into the long grass. Now it seems this was all part of the plan and when the £20bn of funding is cut from local areas, people everywhere will know who is to blame.

A DfT spokesman said: “We are committed to improving all forms of transport around the country, from tackling the plague of potholes on our roads to reforming our railways.

“This panel was chosen for their diverse range of expertise and experience, and includes those in the motoring industry. They will work objectively to make recommendations about transport investment after £2.9bn of unfunded transport commitments were identified.”

Prof Lyons declined to comment, while Mr Tranter did not respond to a request for comment via his transport-themed podcast.