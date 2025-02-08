Labour ‘trying to rig elections’ by giving 16 year-olds vote

Labour will give 16 and 17 year-olds the vote before the end of the year in a move decried as an attempt “to rig future elections”.

Government sources confirmed that MPs would start voting on the proposals in the next parliamentary session, due to begin this spring.

It comes days after the Government announced that a number of local elections due in May would be postponed.

On Saturday night, Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, accused the Government of trying to “rig” the system.

He told The Telegraph: “Labour have cancelled the votes of millions of people on May 1 and now we learn they are attempting to rig future elections with votes for 16 and 17 year-olds.

“Labour might well be in for a shock when they find out just how many of them end up voting for Reform.”

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, said Labour might be shocked by how many newly enfranchised teenagers would back his party - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

The Conservatives, meanwhile, condemned Labour’s move as “a desperate attempt to swing the next election in their favour”.

The measure is expected to pass through the Commons easily because of Labour’s supermajority.

In his general election manifesto, Sir Keir Starmer pledged: “We will increase the engagement of young people in our vibrant democracy, by giving 16 and 17 year-olds the right to vote in all elections.”

The move is part of a wider elections Bill being drawn up by Angela Rayner’s department, which is expected to reverse some voter ID measures introduced by the Conservatives.

If passed, the Bill would mark the first time the UK-wide voting age had been lowered since 1969, when Harold Wilson’s Labour administration reduced the franchise threshold from 21 to 18 a year before calling a general election.

Nigel Huddleston, chairman of the Conservative party, said: “The only people confused on when you become an adult are Labour. Labour can’t decide whether they think 16 or 18 year-olds are adults.



“The reality is after seven disastrous months in power, Labour are clutching at straws in a desperate attempt to swing the next election in their favour.



“With growth flatlining, inflation set to rise and unemployment increasing, Labour should be focused on governing.”

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, will introduce the changes in her Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government - Leon Neal/Getty

The expanded franchise would bring a potential 1.5 million extra voters onto the electoral roll, according to the latest population data from the Office for National Statistics.

But turnout is historically low among younger voters, with only 37 percent of eligible 18-24 year-olds casting a ballot at the last general election.

If a similar proportion of 16 and 17 year-olds turned out they would only amount to 520,000 new voters.

If the new teenage voters shared the political opinions of their 18-24-year-old peers, they would overwhelmingly vote Labour, while around one in 10 would vote Reform.

The latest YouGov polling shows a bump in support for Reform among the youngest voters.

On Wednesday, the Government was accused of electoral meddling after Ms Rayner cancelled elections for 5.5 million voters in councils that were due to be reorganised on new boundaries.

It came as a blow to Reform, which was expecting to see a surge in representation on local councils after the May poll.

The party, which has recently climbed to first place in some polls, is now demanding the deputy prime minister make transparent her conversations with the councils whose elections were cancelled.

A Reform spokesman said: “Reform UK MPs are probing what conversations the Deputy Prime Minister has had with local authority leaders and elected representatives in the areas which she decided to cancel the elections.

“We believe that she should be obliged to make public her conversations with those key people, if she has had any in relation to this decision to deny 5.5 million people a chance to vote.”

Ms Rayner said elections would be postponed in East Sussex, West Sussex, Essex, Hampshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Surrey – all Conservative county councils – in the independent-run Isle of Wight, and in Thurrock, which is controlled by Labour.

A Government spokesman said: “This Government was elected on a manifesto that clearly said we would legislate to give 16 and 17 year-olds the right to vote in all UK elections – strengthening our democracy and building an informed, engaged electorate for the future.

“We will take the time required to ensure this change is implemented successfully and are committed to bringing the legislation forward in good time ahead of the next general election.”