Labour under pressure to reveal names of anonymous donors

Investigations team
·6 min read
Sir Keir Starmer, pictured with West Midlands mayor Richard Parker, has been quick to criticise the Tories for a lack of transparency
Sir Keir Starmer, pictured with West Midlands mayor Richard Parker, has been quick to criticise the Tories for a lack of transparency - Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror

Labour is under pressure to reveal the names of anonymous donors who are part of a secretive group that has given more than £100,000 through a secretive group.

The West Midlands Breakfast Club donated £130,530 to the Labour Party earlier this year, but because it is an “unincorporated association” it is not required to disclose the names of members.

Under Electoral Commission rules, unincorporated associations such as the West Midlands Breakfast Club do not have to file annual accounts.

And the businessman who coordinates the group told The Telegraph that he could not reveal the names involved in the “business club” without their permission.

Campaigners are concerned that these groups could be used to funnel money to political parties from donors who would not be allowed to donate as individuals.

The donor status is intended to be used for groups such as local wings of a political party and are designed to make it less onerous for these groups to donate.

A spokesman for the political finances regulator said it is in the process of “clarifying the status” of the group.

The Telegraph established that a local businessman is connected to the group, after discovering that the phone number used for the association links back to several of his companies.

However, when approached by this newspaper, Stephen Goldstein OBE, a director of a large number of companies including property firms, said he was unable to disclose the members of the club unless they agreed.

He did not respond to follow up requests.

The businessman said that the donation made in February was intended to support the candidacy of Richard Parker, who was running to be mayor of the West Midlands. Mr Parker beat the incumbent mayor, Andy Street, in May this year.

Official records list the funds as being given to the central Labour Party. The Labour Party and Richard Parker’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Labour has previously criticised the Conservative Party for taking money from these secretive groups, calling such donations “shady”, and the Electoral Reform Society recently said unincorporated associations were a “dangerous loophole in our political financing rules”.

On Sunday night, Conservative MPs criticised the Labour Party for their lack of transparency.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, the Tory MP for Gosport in Hants, said: “Labour should reveal who these donors are. People want to know who’s funding the political parties that they’re electing, particularly if those parties are putting forward significant changes to government policy.

“We’re all very keen to be sure that there aren’t any vested interests at the heart of that.”

Greg Smith, MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, said: “Labour, having criticised such donations in the past now, has a duty to disclose who those donors are or withdraw their press comments. No one likes a hypocrite.”

And Matt Vickers, Tory deputy chairman, said: “This is yet more blatant hypocrisy from the Labour Party.

“After all their attempts to try and score political points on this then they should at least have the decency to hold themselves to the same standard.

“Clearly this new Government is more interested in protecting its own interests than practising what they preach.”

Since 2010, politicians and political parties have reported donations totalling just over £42.5 million from unincorporated associations. Many of these groups are clearly affiliated to political parties – the second largest donation to Labour from an unincorporated association in 2024 so far was £31,500 from Manchester Labour Group.

One of the most well-known groups that has donated through this route is the Midlands Industrial Council (MIC), whose members have given millions to the Conservative Party and who briefly bowed to pressure in 2006 and identified themselves following questions over transparency.

Its membership is now secret again.

The donation by the West Midlands Breakfast Club (WMBC) has been released in the most recent set of data.  The money was given in February this year, according to Electoral Commission records.

Mr Goldstein co-owns an office space in the Midlands called Malvern House. WMBC and a large number of his companies are registered there.

Mr Goldstein told The Telegraph he was responsible for coordinating the West Midlands Breakfast Club, but not the donations.

“People donated to the West Midlands, whatever it’s called – West Midlands Breakfast Club – and it was decided that that money would be donated to help the campaign,” he said.

Mr Goldstein said he was a friend of Mr Parker and that his office was used as the mayor’s campaign office.

He said that the “business club” was “set up primarily to support… to have a platform for Richard prior to getting elected”.

He said it meant that Parker was able to “talk to people that were not necessarily members of the Labour Party, just interested people, that wanted to hear from him… they’re mainly business people who have already connected with each other”.

“I’m not going to give you a list of the people, because without their permission I couldn’t do that. But they’re people in different… a cross section of businesses in the West Midlands. It was merely a platform for people.”

He described the donors as “people that connected with each other from across the communities and the diversity”.

The businessman also suggested that not all the money donated was intended to go to the Labour Party. “People did make donations to the club, but the whole idea was not necessarily that all the money was donated to the Labour Party, per se, but it was donated on condition it was to support Richard Parker, or to support the campaign.”

He added: “There’s nothing Machiavellian about it”.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: “We are in the process of clarifying the status of the West Midlands Breakfast Club. The law places a responsibility on the recipient of a donation to ensure they are satisfied with the identity of the donor, and that the donor is permissible.”

The businessman has previously donated to the Liberal Democrats – between 2011 and 2014 – and was given a CBE by the coalition government in 2015 for “services to business and the community in the West Midlands”.

Children’s charity

Mr Goldstein set up a children’s charity and is the director of at least 47 companies spanning property, biodiversity and a management consultancy with a focus on Chinese and English business relations.

Mr Parker has faced questions over his own donations after it emerged that he had donated £12,000 to chancellor Rachel Reeves before he was chosen as a candidate for the West Midlands mayoral race, and gifted her the use of his Cornwall home after he was selected.

In a response to the Daily Mail, Labour declined to say why Mr Parker had made the donations to Ms Reeves but said in a statement: “Richard Parker is a successful businessman with a proven track record of delivering for the West Midlands, bringing over £1bn of investment to the region.”

The Electoral Reform Society has said unincorporated associations represent a “dangerous loophole in our political financing rules” and that the lack of transparency means they could “potentially be exploited to funnel foreign money into British politics”.

Dr Jess Garland, director of research and policy at the campaign group said: “UK voters have a right to know who is paying to influence democracy.”

In 2021, the UK Parliament’s Committee on Standards in Public Life said unincorporated associations are a “weak point in the regime” and recommended “tighter rules”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

    As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

    Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go

  • Putin warns the United States of Cold War-style missile crisis

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States said on July 10 that it would start deploying long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 in preparation for a longer-term deployment that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons. In a speech to sailors from Russia, China, Algeria and India to mark Russian navy day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg, Putin warned the United States that it risked triggering a Cold War-style missile crisis with the move.

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.

  • Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020

    Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

  • Chuck Schumer Trolls Trump With 10-Day Countdown to Dump Vance

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) cast doubt Sunday on J.D. Vance’s long-term viability as Donald Trump’s running mate, pondering whether the former president would dump the Ohio senator entirely.“Donald Trump, I know him, and he's probably sitting and watching the TV, and every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic,” Schumer told CBS’ Face the Nation. “Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump. And I'll bet Preside

  • What Black voters think about Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and their top priorities

    More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.

  • Trump has awakened a spirit of hope in people like me | Opinion

    Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor

  • Maggie Haberman explains why Trump won’t commit to debate with Harris

    Senior political correspondent for the New York Times and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman talks about why former President Donald Trump won’t commit to a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • When is Trump's 'big boy press conference'? His campaign deflected when I asked.

    Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.

  • Usha Vance Was ‘Appalled’ by Jan. 6 and Trump, Friends Spill

    Usha Vance expressed “revulsion” at former president Donald Trump and found the Jan. 6 insurrection “deeply disturbing,” her one-time friends have revealed.The potential second lady’s alleged distaste for her husband’s running mate began when Trump was elected in 2016 and was especially clear after Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn his defeat, the Washington Post reported.“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the frie

  • J.D. Vance Told Transgender Friend ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Hate Cops’

    J.D. Vance’s long correspondence with a transgender friend who attended his wedding has been revealed—including how he spoke about hating cops and disparaged Donald Trump and conservative icon Antonin Scalia.Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School contemporary of Trump’s running mate, revealed how they corresponded by text and email for years until falling out over his support for a ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.The dossier of his emails and texts was revealed by the New York Time

  • She escaped Ukraine unharmed — but was shot on a bus in Ottawa

    Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur

  • J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox

    The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,

  • Buttigieg Tells Fox Viewers that MAGA is a Cult

    "We don't have that kind of warped reality on our side," the Biden transportation secretary said, calling Trump "older and stranger" than he was in 2016

  • With Harris pick, Democratic Party’s hypocrisy is on full display | Opinion

    Democrats say Trump is a threat to democracy, but they should look in a mirror | Letters to the editor

  • Canada's 'shoestring' navy needs drastic changes to buy the new submarine fleet it wants

    Canada's navy wants 12 submarines capable of under-ice patrols in hopes of building one of NATO's largest sub fleets. But the plan faces challenges.