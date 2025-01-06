Labour uses song encouraging drugging of girls in TikTok video

The 34-second clip titled “Labour’s plan to change Britain as animals” was uploaded to the Government’s official TikTok account on Sunday - UK Labour/TikTok

Labour has come under fire for creating an AI-generated video with explicit lyrics encouraging men to give drugs to “naughty” girls.

A 34-second clip titled “Labour’s plan to change Britain as animals” was uploaded to the Government’s official TikTok account on Sunday.

The video displayed artificial intelligence-generated animals promoting its NHS reforms and featured an explicit Portuguese song.

The Telegraph has translated some of the lyrics to the track, which include: “It’s all about the weed, go on, naughty girl, relaunching / Go for the d---.”

It continues: “You said I’m forbidden because I get addicted fast / Perfect combination is sex, beer and weed / The young girl got addicted, she’s enjoying the breeze / I’m putting my p---- in a young girl’s p----.”

Credit: TikTok / UK Labour

‘Consequences for desperately trying to look cool’

The video prompted a wave of criticism as some questioned why Labour chose to use a song with such explicit language for a promotional video.

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, told the Telegraph: “There are consequences for desperately trying to look cool on an app weaponised against our own people.

“It is right they apologise for this gross and vulgar politics, which resulted in the promotion of a song about plying girls with drugs to sleep with and abuse them. The days of statesmanlike communications from Labour appears to be dead.”

Labour subsequently apologised for the song and deleted the video.

A Labour spokesperson said: “The post is an adaptation of a viral social media trend and contains a mix of two music tracks.

“We acknowledge the translation of the lyrics are completely inappropriate. We apologise and the video has now been deleted.”

‘A national embarrassment!’

Social media users were also quick to criticise the song. One X user wrote: “Not withstanding the obscenity of the lyrics, the vibe of the whole thing is dark and disturbing.”

Another user said: “Is this what women and girls mean to you. You’re a national embarrassment!”

The video began by depicting a giant, muscular lion wearing a suit and a red tie outside the Houses of Parliament, while a voice over the animation said: “He’s back!”

It then featured a bulldog wearing a police uniform while walking down a residential street, alongside the text: “You’ll feel safer with more police on the beat.”

Afterwards, the video cut to a rabbit wearing a blue NHS nurses uniform with a stethoscope around its neck. The animal folded its arms as a caption read: “You’ll be seen sooner by our NHS.”

It closed with a cow in a hard hat and orange hi-vis jacket putting its thumbs up, alongside the words “decent, affordable homes for you and your family”.

Political parties are increasingly using TikTok in an attempt to appeal to younger audiences despite concerns over the platform’s security.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, passed one million followers on the site at the end of last year.