Labour’s VAT raid will lead to ‘McDonaldsisation’ of education

Labour’s plans to charge VAT on private schools could lead to the “McDonaldisation” of education if schools are forced to make drastic cost cuts, a headteacher has warned.

The head of a £22,000-a-year prep school in the West Midlands said Labour’s proposal to add 20 per cent tax on private schools could force them to slim down their curricula and axe add-ons to avoid hiking fees for parents.

“If families start leaving, we’ve got an almost unviable school – well, we would have an unviable school – unless we make those drastic changes which could include stripping out all the add-on services,” he said.

“Those additional clubs or extracurricular activities, the sport, music, drama, art - you know, all those sorts of things that are bedded into the curriculum that we provide that a lot of state schools can’t, or provide on an ad hoc basis with non-specialist teachers.”

Speaking to the Telegraph anonymously, the headteacher of the 150-pupil school said this could pose a threat to many smaller independent schools as parents weigh up whether the cost of private education is worth it.

“And I call that the McDonaldisation of education,” he said.

“Everything becomes standard. Everything will be prefab. Everyone will be offering the same thing. More or less up and down the country there will be no point of difference… And that’s what Labour want.”

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to start charging 20 per cent VAT on private schools “as soon as it can be done” if Labour wins the next general election.

Labour hopes the policy will create £1.7 billion, which it has pledged to spend on recruiting 6,500 new state school teachers, rolling out a new national “oracy” programme and ensuring all state schools in England have access to mental health counselling.

Private schools have urged Labour to clarify when it will introduce its flagship policy. It is understood that introducing the tax raid before the new school year in September would prove extremely difficult for Labour if the party wins the election. Many expect Sir Keir could introduce it mid-year next year or wait until the academic year starting in September 2025.

The independent sector has warned that Labour’s proposals would disproportionately impact smaller institutions, while top fee-paying schools such as £50,000-a-year Eton and Winchester would likely be able to absorb the VAT cost.

A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies last year found between three and seven per cent of privately educated pupils could switch to state schools as a result – around 40,000 pupils.

Deneal Smith, the headteacher of Bootham School in York, said schools have been forced to draw up provisional contingency plans with the few details they have, with his 450-pupil boarding school facing “difficult choices” over where the axe will fall.

“If we’re offering 25 A-level subjects, can we reduce that a little bit if there are some with very small classes?” he told The Telegraph.

“But then that’s affecting the subjects for which people do send their children to private schools because they’re not available in the state sector so much.

“So we cannot diminish that offering, which is the reason parents send their children here – those smaller classrooms and more bespoke programmes. I’m doing my best to maintain everything that’s made the school what it is.”

Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of the Good Schools Guide, said earlier this year that schools will now have to undertake a careful balancing act of drawing clear dividing lines with the local state education on offer while also trying to reduce costs.

“I don’t think anyone’s got their head in the sand any longer. I think there’s a really open dialogue with the parent body and schools are really looking hard now at what costs can be cut,” she said.

It comes as Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said on BBC Question Time last week that many private schools have “pleaded poverty” over the proposals, adding: “I say to the headteachers, you’re going to have to cut your cloth accordingly like state schools have had to.”

Labour was approached for comment.