Wes Streeting targeted by ‘vote for genocide’ poster

The poster targeting Wes Streeting in his Ilford constituency, one which contains a 27.3 per cent Muslim electorate

The Labour Party has been targeted with a poster claiming a vote for Labour is a “vote for genocide” in Wes Streeting’s east London constituency.

A poster taped to a bus stop near Gants Hill tube station in Ilford depicted a box on a ballot paper with a black cross in it alongside the phrase “Vote for genocide, Vote Labour”.

It is unclear who was responsible for putting up the poster, which was displayed on the opposite side of the road to a Jewish bakery.

It comes as Labour MPs, including the shadow health secretary, have continued to face a backlash as a result of the party’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A photograph of the poster was shared on social media by a group of independents from the neighbouring borough of Newham.

The Newham Independents group said: “This advert was seen in Redbridge, where [Wes Streeting] is the MP. Redbridge residents are mounting a campaign to unseat Streeting at the general election 2024.”

A campaign is mounting to unseat Mr Streeting, seen here at a school in his east London constituency - Peter Summers/Getty Images

Last month, a pro-Palestinian activist was selected to challenge the shadow health secretary for the Ilford North seat.

Leanne Mohamad, 23, addressed pro-Palestinian marches in central London and spoke at the first international conference of the Peace and Justice Project, founded by Jeremy Corbyn, last November.

The community group that organised Leanne Mohamad’s selection describes itself as a “grassroots organisation belonging to Ilford North that came together after we witnessed the grotesque genocide in Gaza.

The group said on its website: “We plan to fight for a local independent MP, chosen from within the community to contest the 2024 general election.”

It comes as Labour was forced to suspend Azhar Ali, its candidate for the Rochdale by-election, after he accused Israel of allowing Hamas to slaughter its citizens to get the “green light” to invade Gaza.

But before the comments had surfaced, Mr Ali had been targeted by voters in a restaurant in Rochdale who shouted “Free Palestine” and “f--- Labour” at him.

Mr Streeting won his seat with a majority of 5,218 in 2019, where he has a 27.3 per cent Muslim electorate.