Labour to whip MPs to vote against grooming gang inquiry

Daniel Martin
·5 min read
Downing Street is opposing calls for a new grooming gangs inquiry because it says there has already been a major investigation into all forms of sexual exploitation
Labour MPs will be whipped to vote against an attempt to force a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory party leader, announced that she would on Wednesday bring forward an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, calling for a new inquiry.

However, Downing Street said it could not support her change because there had already been a major inquiry into all forms of sexual exploitation.

Opposition MPs and billionaire Elon Musk have criticised Sir Keir Starmer for refusing demands for a new inquiry amid renewed outrage over the grooming gangs scandal.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said the decision to whip Labour MPs represented moral cowardice.

He said: “The Labour party announcing they will whip their MPs to vote against a national inquiry into this scandal is total moral cowardice from Keir Starmer and his Labour party. The victims of these heinous child rape gangs deserve honesty, and they deserve the truth.”

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory party leader, intends to bring forward an amendment to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, calling for a new inquiry to be set up
Kemi Badenoch, the Tory party leader, intends to bring forward an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, calling for a new inquiry to be set up - HOUSE OF COMMONS/UK PARLIAMENT/PA

He said many towns had not been looked into and “local inquiries don’t have the legal powers to compel production of evidence”.

“Labour’s decision risks perpetuating the cover-up of the rape gangs,” Mr Philp said.

“There will be many Labour MPs in constituencies where these awful crimes took place and where victims still seek justice. They now need to think long and hard about which side of history they want to be on.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also said that if the amendment were passed, it would destroy the whole of the legislation.

This is because Mrs Badenoch is tabling it on the second reading of the Bill in the House of Commons. The second reading is the first big stage a Bill has to clear on its passage to becoming law and it is when MPs vote on the broad principle of proposed legislation.

Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by opposition MPs for refusing demands for a new inquiry
Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by opposition MPs for refusing demands for a new inquiry - AFP

Amendments to add sections or delete sections from the text of a Bill are not considered at second reading. That happens at later stages of scrutiny.

A vote on a “reasoned amendment” can happen at second reading.

“Reasoned amendments” essentially set out reasons for rejecting a Bill and if they pass they stop the legislation from progressing.

Sir Keir’s spokesman said that this was why the Government would vote against such an amendment – because it would kill off the whole Bill.

“The mechanism for this amendment would involve the Opposition voting against the entire [Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill],” he said.

“That means a vote against improved safeguarding measures for vulnerable children, that means a vote against putting more cash in working parents’ pockets by capping school uniform costs …”

‘No need for a new inquiry’

The spokesman also repeated the Government’s position that there was no need for a new inquiry, as Prof Alexis Jay’s investigation – which had covered similar ground – was only eight years old.

On Monday, Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, committed to implementing all 20 recommendations contained in the Jay report – but would not put a timetable on the scheme.

Downing Street insisted that action to implement some of the inquiry into child sexual abuse’s recommendations had not been taken as a result of the ongoing row on the subject.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Government has been working since it came into office on measures to protect children, to halve violence against women and girls.

“On mandatory reporting, the Prime Minister and Home Secretary called for these changes 10 years ago. Work on the mandatory reporting criminal offence, the write-round for that kicked off last year and obviously has just concluded ahead of the announcement, so obviously that work’s been ongoing for some time.

“It’s important the Government explains to the public how seriously the Government is taking this issue, so I think it’s natural in response to the recent coverage the Government explains what the Government’s been doing in this space.

“As Alexis Jay spoke about ... the Government has been engaged with her, with victims’ groups, since the election it’s been working on a number of these measures.”

It is not yet known whether the Speaker will choose Mrs Badenoch’s amendment.

If not – or if the amendment fails – the Tories could opt to table a normal amendment seeking to change the Bill.

On Monday, Mrs Badenoch wrote on social media of her plans to put forward an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing Bill.

One Labour minister has already said she would not be voting for Mrs Badenoch’s amendment.

Alex Davies-Jones said the Government was focused on implementing the recommendation of Prof Jay’s inquiry.

The minister for victims and violence against women and girls said: “I won’t vote for it because we’ve already had a national inquiry into child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“The Prof Alexis Jay inquiry conducted an extensive investigation. Over 700 brave victims and survivors gave their testimony to that, and it is for them that we need to deliver justice and we need to get on with the job of delivering for them and working at pace to deliver those recommendations that the previous government failed to do.

“If, once those recommendations have been implemented, there is further work to do, then of course we will do that work.”

