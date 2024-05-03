Labour wins Blackpool South by-election as Tories lose councils

Labour has taken Blackpool South from the Conservatives in a by-election as Sir Keir Starmer's party makes gains in polls across England.

The Tories were expected to have a bad night at local council elections and so far have lost around half the seats they were defending.

But the massive 26% swing to Labour in the Blackpool by-election held on the same day will put fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak's leadership.

Many results are still to come.

Labour will be pleased to have regained control of key council targets Hartlepool, Thurrock, Rushmoor and Redditch - areas where they are aiming to win at the general election later this year.

But, there is evidence in areas with a significant Muslim population that Labour's stance on Gaza is hurting the party.

In Oldham, where two Labour councillors quit the party over Gaza earlier this year, Labour lost control of the council.

Reform UK is doing well in the areas where it has fielded candidates - and nearly beat the Tories into second place in Blackpool South.

Reform leader Richard Tice said the results showed his party "is rapidly becoming the real opposition to Labour".

The Green Party is also performing well and heading for a record number of councillors. The Liberal Democrats have made modest gains so far.

The by-election in Blackpool South was triggered by the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton, who was suspended from the party after being caught in a lobbying sting.

Labour candidate Chris Webb overturned a majority of 3,690 to defeat Conservative David Jones in the constituency, which was previously held by Labour from 1997 to 2019.

The swing of 26% from the Tories to Labour was the third biggest in a by-election since 1945.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a "seismic win" and "the most important result of the night".

"This is the one contest where voters had the chance to send a message to Rishi Sunak's Conservatives directly, and that message is an overwhelming vote for change," he said.

"The message to Rishi Sunak is clear. It's time for change, it's time for a general election."

Tory deputy chairwoman Angela Richardson said the result "was not unexpected".

"I think, given the circumstances that caused the by-election in the first place, it was always going to be difficult for the Conservatives," she told the BBC.

Overall, it was a bad night for the Conservatives, who lost more than 120 council seats and control of three councils, while Labour gained 52 council seats.

Elections expert Prof Sir John Curtice said the Tories could be on course to lose 500 councillors in "one of the worst, if not the worst" performances by the party in 40 years.

The last time these seats were fought was in 2021, when the Tories benefited from the success of the UK's vaccine rollout.

Labour's Chris Webb was joined by his wife and son at the Blackpool South count [Reuters]

The party is still hoping to hold on in mayoral elections in Tees Valley and the West Midlands, where results are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Both Conservative candidates - Ben Houchen and Andy Street - have distanced themselves from their party branding during the campaign, instead focusing on their personal credentials and what they have achieved in office.

Losing both would be major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and pile further pressure on his leadership.

There are nine other mayoral contests taking place - including in London, Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region.

The East Midlands, the North East, and York and North Yorkshire are also electing mayors for the first time.

Elsewhere, 37 police and crime commissioners are being elected in England and Wales.

Votes are still being counted in the majority of councils, with the final declarations not expected until Sunday.