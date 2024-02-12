Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali after 'deeply offensive' Israel remarks

Azhar Ali has apologised for his ‘deeply offensive’ comments (PA Wire)

Labour has withdrawn its support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali after criticism of remarks about Israel, a party spokesperson said.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Following new information about further comments made by Azhar Ali coming to light today, the Labour party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali as our candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisible from the party of 2019.

“We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

“Given that nominations have now closed Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate.”

Mr Ali is alleged to have told a Labour party meeting that Israel had "allowed" the deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on October 7.

It is too late for Labour to withdraw Mr Ali as their candidate and replace him with someone else as the deadline passed on February 2.

It is understood that Mr Ali has been suspended from the Labour party pending investigation.

More to follow.