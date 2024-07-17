Labour won’t ‘take the brakes off’ growth. It’s going to crush it

With the King’s Speech out of the way, Sir Keir Starmer is free to begin his mission of “national renewal”. Some 40 bills have been set out before Parliament in a sweeping package intended to “take the brakes off Britain” and “create wealth for people up and down the country”.

There are many problems with the British economy. We don’t save enough, we don’t build enough, energy is too expensive; the list of complaints is long and familiar.

Many of them, however, share a common root: the insidious little voice in the back of our heads that looks at an outcome we dislike and declares: “The Government should do something about it”. And for all Sir Keir’s welcome focus on growth, he is still in thrall to this voice.

As the writer Ed West has noted, the morality of the British Left rests in particular on Jonathan Haidt’s idea of the care/harm foundation: a desire to minimise suffering and avoid cruelty. There is nothing particularly wrong with this as a lens for viewing the world: we shouldn’t be needlessly cruel and we should avoid harm where we can.

The problem is what happens when we take avoiding perceived harm as our first duty above everything else.

At this point, it’s worth taking a look through those 40 proposed pieces of legislation being set before Parliament. Take the “Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill”. The draft published by the previous government required premises across the UK to prepare against the eventuality of a terrorist attack, with staff required to undertake terrorism protection training, managers required to conduct risk assessments and security plans drawn up.

This might make sense for Wembley Stadium; it makes rather less sense for church halls or small restaurants. The net result was a policy with an estimated net benefit of negative £2.1bn: the costs and inconvenience were so extensive that, even under the Government’s own assessment, it made no sense to go ahead with it. Naturally, it’s been made one of the centrepieces of Labour’s legislative agenda.

This inability to consider trade-offs – just attempting to minimise harm no matter the cost – is endemic in British governance. It is also toxic for growth. Entrepreneurship and growth, by their nature, require taking risks. Taking risks, in turn, means facing up to the possibility of losing your shirt. And as the Government attempts to protect against that harm, it ends up shielding us with equal vigour from the prospect of prosperity.

Look, for example, at pension funds. A series of well-intentioned rules put in place to protect savers have contributed towards pension funds steadily reducing their exposure to UK equities, shutting defined-benefit schemes and pouring money into government bonds. Funds in Canada and Australia, meanwhile, are at much greater liberty to invest in assets as they see fit, snapping up stakes in British tech companies, infrastructure and housing – and outperforming British pension funds in the process.

A fair framework would weight this lower return as a harm just as real and tangible as a fund going belly-up in spectacular fashion. For British policymakers, however, it seems that costs which result from forgoing something don’t register; only things which are “realised” have the privilege of being entered into the calculation.

Returning to the King’s Speech, we can see the fruits of this attitude time and time again.

The Employment Rights Bill, for instance, will ban “exploitative zero-hours contracts”, end “the scourges of ‘fire and rehire’”, make “parental leave, sick pay and protection from unfair dismissal available from day one”, strengthen statutory sick pay, establish a “fair pay agreement” for social care, and a lot more besides.

In the care/harm foundation, this sounds perfectly acceptable. Employers should treat workers well. Sick pay should be given from day one. And why would we want workers to be exploited? The benefits, from a Labour point of view, are clear and obvious: a transfer of surplus from greedy companies to vulnerable workers.

The argument against such legislation receives less weight, because it relies on pointing to things that won’t happen as a result of passing it. Take zero-hours contracts. No doubt some people on zero-hours contracts aren’t treated well by unscrupulous bosses. Others, however, are working in jobs that may well simply not exist without the ability for employers to raise and lower hours to match demand.

If the flexibility creates jobs that people want to take, and destroying it ends those jobs, it’s difficult to say the policy is a clear good for workers, particularly when we consider the sorts of people signing up to them. If someone’s life circumstances make it harder to commit to regular hours, trading off flexibility for stability is clearly worthwhile, even if Sir Keir finds it distasteful.

The sort of trade-off likely to be imposed by the range of measures in the Employment Rights Bill – greater benefits and security for workers who have jobs, resulting in firms displaying greater caution in hiring – is at least contestable. It seems very likely that there will be net economic disbenefits, but an argument could at least be put together that some degree of market power or distortion means that employers will just eat the costs.

This argument is harder to make for other areas. The planning system, for instance, hands out effective vetoes to practically everyone who might conceivably have an interest in a project. The desire to avoid harm results in gridlock, with massive, tangible economic costs that far outweigh any plausible benefits.

In one notable case, permission for a new electricity interconnector between the UK and France was turned down in part because it would have led to traffic during construction and damaged the view from a Grade II listed Cottage.

For all that Sir Keir has made growth the centrepiece of his pitch to the country, he will find it all but impossible to generate unless he can overcome the idea that the Government should meddle in every decision and every transaction.

The signs are not promising. Talking at the G7, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds set out Labour’s pitch: “Governments”, he said, “cannot rely on the invisible hand of the market” to spur growth. That would require “purposeful interaction” between the state and the private sector.

In other words, yet more state intervention. When that state intervention is precisely what’s standing in the way of growth, it is unlikely to solve our problems.