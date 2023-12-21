Labrador fuel prices rise with clean fuel regulation costs added on

(Ted Dillon/CBC - image credit)

The price of gasoline has increased by between 3.5 and 4.6 cents per litre across much of Labrador, and by 1.1 cents per litre across the rest of the province.

The prices of gasoline and diesel are up in Labrador due to rising costs for suppliers tied to federal clean fuel regulations, according to Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board.

The federal regulations were first implemented in Newfoundland, Labrador West and Churchill Falls in July, but were left off of the rest of Labrador.

However, they were included beginning this week on an interim basis to "reflect the additional costs being incurred by suppliers associated with the carbon intensity reduction requirements of the federal clean fuel regulations," a news release from the PUB said.

As a result, the price of gasoline has increased by between 3.5 and 4.6 cents per litre from the Straits to Red Bay, Lodge Bay to Cartwright and across the southern coast of Labrador. Diesel increased by between 4.6 and 4.8 cents per litre in the regions, while stove oil decreased by 0.14 cents per litre.

In other parts of Labrador, like central Labrador and the north coast, gas increased by 4.3 cents per litre and diesel increased by 4.8 cents.

Most fuels up slightly across province

Meanwhile, customers in Newfoundland and other parts of Labrador will see an increase in gas of 1.1 cents per litre. The change puts prices at $1.604 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, while the rest of Newfoundland ranges between $1.61 and $1.78 per litre. Prices in Labrador range from $1.67 to $2.12 per litre.

Diesel decreased by 0.4 cents per litre across much of the province and by 0.3 cents in Labrador West and Churchill Falls — putting prices between $1.97 and $2.09 per litre in Newfoundland and between $2.01 and $2.55 per litre in Labrador.

Furnace oil decreased by 0.45 cents per litre, putting prices in Newfoundland between $1.18 and $1.36 per litre.

Stove oil increased by 1.1 cents across the island, and by 0.54 cents per litre in Labrador West and Churchill Falls. The adjustment means prices now vary between $1.24 and $1.43 per litre in Newfoundland and between $1.41 and just over $1.94 per litre in Labrador.

Propane was the lone fuel to decrease, down 0.6 cents per litre. Prices now range between $0.98 and $1.11 per litre in Newfoundland and between $0.84 and $1.29 per litre in Labrador.

