Labrador mushers boycotting Winter Games after dogsledding downgraded

Mushers are unhappy that dogsledding has been downgraded to a spectator sport at the Labrador Winter Games this year — and some have vowed not to participate at all.

"It's not the same," said Dennis Burden, a musher from Port Hope Simpson.

"We need this to remain a part of the Games for the Games' sake. How do you hold the Winter Games in Labrador and leave out something that means so much to us, our heritage?" he said.

Fewer teams participating

The decision by the Labrador Winter Games — made because of a decline in the number of teams from previous years — means that while the races will be held, points from the races will not be added to the overall score for each community.

However, Labrador Winter Games president Ernie McLean says the decision is under review and they will consult mushers on the matter.

"When you go to those Games you're representing more than just you and your dogs. You're representing your community. You were a team and you feel this sense of pride of doing that," said Burden.

Twelve dogsled drivers have signed their name to a letter to boycott the races this year.

"The dog team race needs to remain in the Games. The Games are not the same without it," said Burden. "This is the big show and it can't, it won't, remain the same," Burden said.

Boycott letter signed by mayor

The letter, which is addressed to the Games' chair and board of directors, outlines the history of dogsledding in Labrador and how the dog races have traditionally been a team sport at the games.

"We have a few events in that in those games you know that's truly Labradorian, that separates us from from southern people and shows who we are as Labradorians," he said.

Musher Dwayne Russell of Charlottetown, Labrador, signed the boycott letter.

He said the number of teams are down and to take away the competition would only discourage the tradition further when it should be promoted instead.

"We're doing that pretty much every winter, trying to keep the tradition going and having a scattered race, keeping people involved, and keeping people interested," Russell said.

Russell said the board could have asked the drivers of the dogsleds to ask them how they could have improved the sport for the games.

