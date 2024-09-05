Labrador sued to keep ranked choice voting off Idaho ballot. Here’s the judge’s ruling

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An initiative to create an open primary and switch to a ranked choice voting system for the general election in Idaho will appear on the November ballot without facing a trial, according to a Thursday morning ruling from an Ada County judge.

Only nine weeks ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, a judge ruled against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who brought a lawsuit against the initiative in an effort to stop it from appearing on the ballot. The judge allowed summary judgment, allowing him to decide on the lawsuit quickly without a trial.

“The Court finds the Attorney General has not met his burden on summary judgment to establish a violation to the extent this Court has the authority to declare all signatures invalid,” Fourth Judicial District Judge Patrick Miller wrote in his memorandom decision. “However, the Court finds the Defendants have established the absence of a genuine issue of material fact and are entitled to summary judgment.”

Idaho allows political parties to close their primaries, and only registered Republicans are allowed to vote in Republican primaries. Idaho Democrats chose not to close their elections. In Idaho, where most voters are registered Republicans, the GOP primary typically determines who wins in the general election.

The initiative seeks to change the closed primary system and asks voters whether Idaho should create a nonpartisan primary system open to all voters. If passed, the new primary system would involve voters choosing their top four candidates to move on to the general election. Then, in the general election, voters would rank their candidates in order of preference.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane approved the measure for the ballot in July after the Idahoans for Open Primaries coalition collected more than 70,000 signatures in support of it.

Labrador sued the coalition and asked the court to throw out all signatures, alleging that the coalition backing the measure, Idahoans for Open Primaries, misled signers by inaccurately describing the initiative as “open primaries” rather than ranked choice voting.

Removing the ballot initiative at this point would have required spending $300,000 to create new voters pamphlets without the initiative and mail them out to 800,000 Idahoans, the Secretary of State’s Office told the Idaho Statesman.

Idahoans for Open Primaries, a coalition backing an initiative to create an open primary and ranked choice voting in Idaho, deliver boxes from every county filled with signatures to deliver to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office in July.

Judge hears arguments from Labrador, coalition

Miller allowed each side 25 minutes on Wednesday to make their case.

Much of the oral arguments came down to whether those who signed were deceived into believing the initiative was something it was not. The Attorney General’s Office argued that a ranked choice primary is not the same as an open primary, while Idahoans for Open Primaries maintained that ranked choice is a type of open primary.

“It would be Orwellian if the government could decide the words that it deems acceptable or proper or true to describe our thoughts, our ideas, our reforms,” said Deborah Ferguson, attorney for Idahoans for Open Primaries. “The government can’t do this. We don’t live in that kind of a totalitarian state.”

A significant portion of the coalition’s material — including a cover page on clipboards used to collect signatures — billed the initiative as seeking an “open primary.” The signature page, however, stated in the largest font that the initiative sought to “replace voter selection of party nominees with a top-four primary” and “require a ranked choice voting system for general election.”

Josh Turner, the attorney general’s chief of constitutional litigation, argued in court that organizers deliberately chose to confuse the issue by using the term “open primaries.”

“You can’t cure a falsehood by disclosing it in whatever size print you want after the fact,” Turner said. “We all know that, as humans, we’re prone to sign things without reason.”

Turner said signers may have believed that they were supporting an initiative to return Idaho to its pre-2012 open primary system, which allowed voters to choose which party’s primary to participate in, regardless of their political affiliation. He said allowing a ballot initiative to call itself something it’s not “would remove a crucial guardrail to protecting this process from abuse and fraud.”

The Ada County hearing was Labrador’s second attempt at fighting open primaries in court. He first took a case against the coalition and secretary of state straight to the Idaho Supreme Court, which ruled the fraud allegations must be decided in a lower court.

The justices said they couldn’t decide on the attorney general’s second claim, that the initiative was unconstitutional, unless voters approved the measure in November, the Statesman previously reported. The initiative would need simple majority support to pass.

The Idaho Republican Party has pushed back on the ballot initiative, though other Republican individuals and groups, including former Gov. Butch Otter with Republicans for Open Primaries, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and Veterans for Idaho Voters, have helped organize support.