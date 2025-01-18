Labrador Tries in Vain to Get Tennis Ball Stuck in Ice

A Labrador named Reggie was desperately trying to retrieve his tennis ball which had got stuck under ice, hilarious footage filmed in Pocklington, England, on January 13 showed.

Karli Petch, who is the founder of pet care service DotDot, said that Reggie is a four-year-old “ball obsessed” Labrador who he has regularly taken on weekly walk since Reggie was a puppy.

It was unclear whether Reggie got his ball back, but Petch told her followers that they needn’t worry as he was given an “unfrozen ball.” Credit: Karli Petch via Storyful