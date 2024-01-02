Labrador woman puts a Christmas twist on a traditional handicraft

Sanuda Ranawake The Telegram Sanuda.Ranawake@saltwire.com rsanuda An Inuk woman from North West River, Labrador, has begun a creative endeavour out of a tradition that was once almost forgotten. Mina Campbell makes miniature Ookpek out of scraps from hunted seals. An Ookpik is a hand-crafted souvenir of a snowy owl. Campbell sells the Ookpek as Christmas gifts and ornaments on Facebook. A story of honouring Campbell says the origin story of the Ookpik is of an Inuk girl who was once stranded in a snowstorm. An owl approached her, and the girl ate the owl. Campbell says snowy owls were once a common meal. The girl later went on to honour the owl by making an Ookpik using scraps from hunted seals, the same way Campbell makes them today. Passing down the tradition Campbell learned how to make Ookpek when she was a young girl from her late grandmother, Edna Campbell, who raised her. And now she’s passing down the tradition to her niece, Amy Campbell, helping keep the tradition alive through the generations. She also teaches people how to make Ookpek at the Labrador Interpretation Centre, and she held a session in St. John’s recently, through First Light. Nothing wasted Campbell says the most important message is that no part of the animal is gone to waste, highlighting the importance of reducing wasteful behaviour, and finding a way to utilize resources to their highest potential.

Sanuda Ranawake, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram