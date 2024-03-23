Lac du Bonnet residents breath sigh of relief with fight for personal care home finally over

The RM of Lac du Bonnet Reeve says his community is celebrating and breathing a huge sigh of relief, after finding out that a “decades” long fight for a new personal care home is finally over.

“It’s a wonderful day in our region,” Loren Schinkel said on Friday, after the province announced Thursday that the upcoming budget will include funding to build a new 95-bed personal care home (PCH) in Lac du Bonnet, northeast of Winnipeg and home to about 1,000 people.

“It has been a terribly long journey for us.”

According to Schinkel, Lac du Bonnet residents have been aware of the need for more PCH beds and a new facility for more than 25 years as the community continues to age, but plans have continued to meet head-on with hurdles.

A facility was first promised by the previous NDP government under former Premier Greg Selinger in 2012, according to Schinkel, but that was delayed when the PCs took power in 2016. The PCs then pledged last September that the project would move forward, but it was once again put on hold after Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced in December that the NDP would be reviewing all capital health projects in Manitoba.

At the time the decision was made to put the project on hold, Schinkel told the Winnipeg Sun that he had already been to two sod turnings, and that frustration in his community had reached a “boiling point.”

He now says the community’s frustration at the time was warranted after all they had been through.

“We were angry and we sent a pretty blunt letter to the province to be honest, but a lot of people don’t know how hard we were working behind the scenes on this and for how long,” he said.

“This was shovel-ready and that’s why everyone was so frustrated.”

But the reeve is now praising the NDP government for what he says has been “solid communication” since December when the project was halted, and he says he believes the government that was sworn in last fall has so far shown a willingness to work with communities and with rural leaders, something he finds “encouraging.”

“I have had meetings with different ministers on this issue and on other issues in the region, and so far I feel we are building new relationships with them, and at the end of the day, every meeting I have had has been well received,” Schinkel said.

“That’s what communities need, we are not here to put up barriers, we want to find solutions, and this is a step in that direction.”

According to the province, the facility, which is expected to cost approximately $66 million to build, will bring 95 PCH beds to the community, and 65 more than the community has now, as it will replace an existing 30-bed facility.

In a media release, Asagwara said the project was ultimately given the green-light because the province realized the need for more personal care home beds in Lac du Bonnet, and that a lack of beds has been forcing some seniors who could have been in care homes to instead live in hospitals.

“The site was selected based on high need in the area,” Asagwara said, adding there are currently 65 residents in the community waiting to get personal care home beds, and many of them are being cared for in hospital settings

“Increasing the number of personal care home beds means individuals can get the level of care they need in an appropriate setting, while freeing up hospital beds for patients requiring acute care,” Asagwara said.

The province says they now hope for the facility to be up and running sometime in 2027.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

