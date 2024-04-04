Lac Simon takes Quebec to task on mining

The Anishnabe Council of Lac Simon (ACLS) joined in the chorus of Indigenous voices criticizing Quebec’s to force mining companies to consult First Nations on mining projects that would take place on their traditional unceded territories.

Last week, the Lac Simon council joined the Barriere Lake Algonquin community in blasting the province’s inability to live up to its responsibility to make mining companies consult with Indigenous communities before approving mining claims.

Barriere Lake was one of the communities that filed suit in Quebec Superior Court earlier this year in an effort to contest the constitutionality of parts of the province’s mining regulations.

Anishnabe Council of Lac Simon Grand Chief Lucien Wabanonik said it’s long past time Quebec follow other provinces’ lead and adjusts its laws on mining to align with Indigenous values.

“It’s way past time that Quebec modernizes and adjusts its laws on mining to conform with the Constitution as other provinces and territories already have. Our position on this issue is not an overall general objection to economic development in the region, but rather, a call to respect our rights as they are protected by the Constitution,” Wabanonik said.

Currently, the only way First Nations can find out about mining projects on their unceded territories is by consulting the provincial claims registry.

Not only does that remove the obligation to consult First Nations, it removes the obligation to accommodate them and allows the holders of those claims to move forward on exploration and speculation work without consulting or accommodating First Nations, the ACLS said.

Wabanonik doubled down on his assertion that mining companies have the obligation to consult on matters that involve the environment in their traditional unceded territory.

“As a First Nation, we the Anishnabeg, have rights that concern all activities that occur on our ancestral, unceded territory,” Wabanonik said. “We also have an obligation to assure healthy management of the territory for the next generations, in accordance with our traditional values.”

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase