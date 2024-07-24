Lacey man suffers gunshot wound to foot

A 31-year-old Lacey man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot on Wednesday morning.

Lacey Police officers were dispatched to the man, who was in Providence St. Peter Hospital’s emergency unit, at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. He is now in stable condition, police say.

Lacey Detective Sgt. Jeremy Knight told The Olympian police have received limited information from man who was shot. Knight said an investigation is ongoing, but at this time, Lacey police do not know whether the man shot himself or someone else shot the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.