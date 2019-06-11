Lack of pool a blow to momentum, but Clarenville swim team says they're moving forward

Clarenville's Waverunners aren't letting the loss of their practice pool end their swimming season, but they know they will lose some of their momentum.

A February fire at the Wave Hotel, where the Waverunners Swim Team trained, has left them without a place to swim with the summer season approaching. It's disappointing, given the success the team had last season, says Jesse Avery, a coach and former swimmer with the team.

"It will be a big hit, not being able to practise, because swimming is a practice sport," Avery said, "and eight weeks of swimming is all we get, but that's a lot for a summer club season."

The fire came at an especially rough time, considering the team's successful 2018 season. The Waverunners won the titles for the top overall male points and top overall team points at last year's provincial meet, says swimmer and coach Sophia Sheppard, and its swimmers broke 16 records.

"We have a lot of dedicated swimmers and a really tight-knit team," said Sheppard, who said she hopes that will help the team get back on track when they have a pool again. But a season spent without a pool for training hurts their momentum, she said.

Nearest 25-metre pool on the Avalon

Clarenville doesn't have a community pool, but the Wave Hotel has let them pay rent to train there for years during the summer swimming season, said head coach Ed Byrne.

"It's a real loss not having it here," Byrne said.

Some swimmers will still attend meets in the province this summer, even if only for the social aspect, he said; over the years team members have made friends across the province through swimming, and the meets are a chance to reconnect.

But it's expected that performance will be down considering the inability to practise; with Gander's pool under renovations, the nearest available 25-metre pool is in the St. John's area.

"Unfortunately, we're not able to provide any training like we normally would," Byrne said.

In the spring, the club asked the town to help them buy a temporary 25-metre pool to save the swim season, but the plan did not work out.

"It's disappointing that we weren't able to get some more support earlier on to be able to have something for the kids to swim in this summer," Byrne said.

"It would have been really nice had Clarenville been able to step up and help us out getting something going for this summer."

