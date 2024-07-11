'Lack of representation': Minority Mental Health Month highlights gaps in Tulsa

CBC

A family of three died in a head-on collision near Agassiz, B.C., early Tuesday, RCMP said.Police were called to the crash scene on the Lougheed Highway near Seabird Island just before 3:30 a.m. PT, Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Andy Lot said in a news release.There, they found a car and tractor trailer had collided head on. Two adults in the car died at the scene, Lot said. An infant in the car was airlifted to hospital but died a few hours later, he added. B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News that