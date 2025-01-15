Laconia girls basketball defeat Pembroke

CBC

Louise Martineau still remembers her state of panic as she stood three metres from the doors of the emergency department at a Quebec City hospital, unsure how she would get her husband inside.Earlier that evening, on Sept. 12, 2024, 73-year-old Philippe de Passillé felt an onset of pain on the left side of his stomach, under his chest, which quickly spread to his thigh and leg.His leg got worse and by the time the couple made it to Enfant-Jésus-CHU de Québec hospital, he said the limb was "compl