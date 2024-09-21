Lactaid Milk voluntarily recalled in 27 states over almond allergen risk

HP Hood LLC is recalling various types of Lactaid Milk after a potential almond allergen.

The parent company of Lactaid issued a voluntary recall of lactose-free dairy milk after a possible almond allergen was discovered.

HP Hood LLC, which sells lactose-free dairy products, said in the recall announcement posted on Friday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the five SKUs of 96-ounce containers “may contain trace amounts of almond, which is not listed on the label.”

On the FDA’s website it says that the law requires that food labels “identify the food source of all major food allergens used to make the food.” This includes the various types of tree nuts such as almonds, pecans, and walnuts.

Tree nut allergies are one of the most common food allergies. Symptoms from a tree nut allergy can range from mild to life-threatening, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology said.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall alert said.

The dairy processor said the issue was discovered during routine maintenance programs, which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, the report said.

Here is what you need to know about the Lactaid Milk recall.

Food Recall: Which cinnamon products have been recalled in 2024? What to know after Consumer Reports study

What Lactaid Milk products are being recalled?

In the FDA alert, the following Lactaid Milk packaged in plastic containers with the code 51-4109 P2 are being recalled:

96-ounce Lactaid Whole Milk

96-ounce Lactaid 2% Milk

96-ounce Lactaid 1% Milk

96-ounce Lactaid Fat Free Milk

96-ounce 2% Calcium Enriched Milk

Which states are affected by the Lactaid Milk recall?

The following states are listed as having the recalled product:

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

What is the best by date of the Lactaid Milk?

Here is where you can locate the best by dates of the recalled Lactaid Milk.

Here is the best by dates of the recalled Lactaid Milk:

96-ounce Lactaid Whole Milk

Nov. 22, 2024

Nov. 23, 2024

Nov. 25, 2024

Nov. 26, 2024

Nov. 27, 2024

Nov. 28, 2024

Dec. 02, 2024

Dec. 03, 2024

Dec. 04, 2024

96-ounce Lactaid 2% Milk

Nov. 23, 2024

Nov. 24, 2024

Nov. 28, 2024

Nov. 29, 2024

Nov. 30, 2024

Dec. 01, 2024

Dec. 04, 2024

96-ounce Lactaid 1% Milk

Nov. 24, 2024

Nov. 25, 2024

Dec. 05, 2024

96-ounce Lactaid Fat Free Milk

Nov. 24, 2024

Nov. 25, 2024

96-ounce 2% Calcium Enriched Milk

Dec. 01, 2024

What should you do if you have the recalled milk?

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange. You can also call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.

What is a tree nut allergy?

Although peanuts and tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction after being exposed to an allergen, they are not the same, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology said.

The professional association said that peanuts are legumes, not nuts.

Legumes are a protein source that is in beans, lentils, peanuts, peas, and soybeans.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology said tree nut allergy symptoms include:

Abdominal pain, cramps, nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Difficulty swallowing

Itching of the mouth, throat, eyes, skin or any other area

Nasal congestion or a runny nose

Nausea

Shortness of breath

Anaphylaxis

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lactaid Milk recalled over almond allergen risk; 27 states impacted