Ladbroke Grove shooting: Girl, 8, and man, 34, seriously injured

In a Calgary courthouse Friday, Justice George Gaschler sentenced Wiley Provost to four and a half years in prison for killing his friend, Colton Crowshoe, in 2014.He will serve two years of probation following his release.Provost, 30, was charged with second-degree murder on July 7, 2022, nearly eight years to the day after Crowshoe, 18, was killed. Provost strangled Crowshoe near a home where they had been partying. The two were considered close friends at the time of Crowshoe's death.In Septe