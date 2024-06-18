Lady Gabriella Hugs Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot as She Makes Second Public Appearance Since Husband's Death

Lady Gabriella joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and more after making a quiet outing at Trooping the Colour over the weekend

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2024

Lady Gabriella Kingston attended her second royal event following the death of her husband, Thomas Kingston.

On June 18, Lady Gabriella, 43, stepped out for the first day of the 2024 Royal Ascot horse races, one of the most prestigious horse races in Britain and a staple on the royal family's summer calendar. She arrived by horse-drawn carriage in the Royal Procession, riding in the second coach with Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and royal racing manager John Warren.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Wellington led the procession in the first carriage, while Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot and her nephew Ben Elliot traveled in the third carriage of the cavalcade.

Although Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, did not arrive in the Royal Procession, she greeted Lady Gabriella with a big hug.

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Lady Gabriella and Zara Tindall hug at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2024

Just last year, Lady Gabriella and her husband attended Royal Ascot together. They were photographed with King Charles and Queen Camilla, cheering as they caught the action on the track from the Royal Box.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Queen Camilla, King Charles, Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston watch from the Royal Box at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England.

Lady Gabriella's attendance marked her second event with the royal family following the death of her husband in February. Over the weekend, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent attended her first royal event following her husband's death with a low-key outing at Trooping the Colour.

While working members of the royal family like Prince William and Kate Middleton stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force, Lady Gabriella was spotted standing inside the royal residence with her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, and his wife, Sophie Winkleman.

Although Lady Gabriella and other extended members of the royal family previously squished onto the balcony for the event, Queen Elizabeth announced in 2022 that only working members of the royal family (and some of their children) would stand on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour. King Charles has continued with the practice since his accession in September 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Royal Ascot on June 18, 2024

In February, Lady Gabriella's husband of nearly five years died at age 45. Buckingham Palace shared the news on Feb. 27.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing," said a statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

The palace said that Kingston was found dead in Gloucestershire, England, on Feb. 25. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

A spokesperson for the coroner's office told PEOPLE the cause of death was a "traumatic wound to the head" and a gun was found near his body.

PEOPLE confirmed the inquest has been adjourned to a later date. According to The Telegraph, Kingston died by suicide.

Dave Benett/Getty Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor attend the private view for "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" on Sept. 13, 2023 in London.

Kingston worked as a director at Davenport Capital, a financial firm in London and previously served as a hostage negotiator in Iraq. The palace announced that he and Lady Gabriella were engaged in September 2018, and the couple married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a royal wedding attended by Queen Elizabeth, ​​Prince Harry and more.

Kingston was laid to rest on March 12. Around 140 close friends and family, including Prince William, gathered at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London for the private service.

Though Lady Gabriella is not a full-time working royal, she and her husband often joined the royals at social events like the Royal Ascot.

