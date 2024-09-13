Lady Gaga Has The Best Response To Her Former Classmates' Taunts That She'll 'Never Be Famous'

Lady Gaga at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month via Associated Press

Lady Gaga has responded to resurfaced comments made online by her former classmates who said she’d “never be famous”.

Earlier this week, a video blew up on TikTok about the taunts the Grammy-winning singer was subjected to when she was still studying, including a group called: “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.”

In the clip, the cruel comment was juxtaposed with some of Gaga’s accolades, including her 13 Grammys and Oscar.

The video even caught the attention of the Bad Romance singer herself, who responded: “Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when. This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going.”

Lady Gaga acknowledges infamous Facebook page, ‘Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous,’ created by old classmates:



“This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down.” pic.twitter.com/aVhJ9oXoFF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2024

This isn’t the first time Gaga has commented on fans’ videos about her pre-fame days.

Earlier this year, footage from her first performance at Lollapalooza before she was famous went viral, prompting the singer to chart-topping star to share her own memories of the day.

“I made that outfit myself… That was my mic. And my disco ball. I didn’t have a lot and my dub plates skipped that day,” she revealed.

Now more famous than her old classmates could ever have foreseen, Gaga will next be seen in action alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel Folie À Deux, playing a reimagined version of the Batman villain Harley Quinn.

She recently revealed that she’s also set to return to the world of pop shortly after this, and will drop the first single from her much-anticipated seventh album next month.

READ MORE: