FireAid Sets Concert Line-Ups For California Wildfire Relief Benefit — Update

UPDATE, with official line-ups: FireAid has announced the official line-ups for January 30 with Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae playing at Intuit Dome.

Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes will be performing at the Kia Forum.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Kia Forum (doors open at 5:00 p.m.) and Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:00 p.m.). In an effort to ensure people can experience as much of the FireAid benefit show as possible, fans who buy tickets for Intuit Dome will be able to view the Kia Forum show, when it begins, on screens inside the Intuit Dome. Conversely, when the Kia Forum show ends, fans inside will be able to view the acts at Intuit Dome, on screens at the Kia Forum, until the end of the event.

PREVIOUS, Jan. 19: Olivia Rodrigo is the latest powerhouse joining the FireAid benefit concert.

The news, first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by Rolling Stone, also includes additions Peso Pluma and Stevie Wonder.

PREVIOUS, Jan. 17: Following No Doubt‘s Coachella reunion last year, Gwen Stefani is getting the band back together once again for a good cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

After The Voice coach was previously announced as part of Live Nation’s star-studded FireAid benefit concert, the Anaheim-bred ska group has also signed on for the performance.

“JUST ADDED: NO DOUBT. January 30th,” FireAid announced Saturday on Instagram, which Stefani shared to her story with a white heart emoji.

PREVIOUS, Jan. 16: As Southern California begins to rebuild in the wake of the wildfires, some of Hollywood’s biggest talents are coming together in support.

On Thursday, Live Nation announced Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Jelly Roll and Green Day as some of the headliners for the FireAid one-night-only benefit concert, which will take place Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6pm at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum.

The lineup also includes Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and performing together for the first time, Dave Matthews and John Mayer. Additional artists will be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosted by Live Nation with AEG Presents and the Azoff family, FireAid will raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22 at noon PT via Ticketmaster.

FireAid will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.

A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Live Nation’s Crew Nation Global Relief Fund has donated $1 million to support members of L.A.’s music community that have been impacted by the fires. Applications are open for grants up to $5,000, available to people working in the music industry that are dealing with expenses related to displacement.

“L.A. is home to so many who help make live music possible, and Crew Nation is continuing its core mission of helping this hardworking community through unforeseen hardship,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stars like Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Billy Crystal have lost their homes in the wildfires, which broke out in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton Canyon, Malibu, the Hollywood Hills and other areas around Los Angeles County amid a “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm that picked up last week.

As of Wednesday, at least 25 people have died in the Southern California wildfires. Meanwhile, more than 105,000 people have received mandatory evacuation orders. Since the fires started, officers have made 44 arrests across the impacted areas, including for arson, burglary, breaking curfew and other violations.

President Joe Biden, who extended his Los Angeles trip last week to visit first responders and those affected, declared the fires a major disaster and directed the federal government to cover 100% of costs for disaster assistance.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.