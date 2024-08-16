Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars announce joint single 'Die with a Smile'

The stars are aligning.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars confirmed on Thursday that they're releasing a single together, "Die with a Smile."

"While you wait till LG7… 'DIE WITH A SMILE' a duet with @brunomars ❤️‍🔥," Gaga wrote in an Instagram post alongside the single's cover art. "Song and video tonight at 9pm PT." LG7 refers to her upcoming seventh studio album – her first since 2020's "Chromatica" – which does not have an official title or release date.

Gaga also nicknamed herself "Lady Mars" in an Instagram Story in honor of the collaboration.

The popstars previously teased the song with cryptic posts that featured the singers wearing each other's merch T-shirts.

In the single artwork, Gaga and Mars are standing side by side wearing complementary red and blue outfits that appear to have Western and '60s influences. Mars is accessorized in an ivory cowboy hat and gold belt buckle, while Gaga holds a cigarette between her fingers.

Fans of both musicians have been eager for new music in recent years, though Gaga's Little Monsters have been tided over this past year with the HBO concert film “Gaga Chromatica Ball,” which documents the 2022 Chromatica Ball tour. Mars' last album was his Silk Sonic collaboration with Anderson .Paak, 2021's "An Evening with Silk Sonic." Its first single, "Leave the Door Open," earned the R&B duo four Grammy Awards (including record and song of the year).

Mars' last solo album was his 2016 Grammy-winning record "24K Magic."

For her part, Gaga has been teasing fans with photos and footage of her time in the recording studio.

Mother Monster heading down the aisle? Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as her 'fiancé'

“I have written so many songs. I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” she said during a Q&A at the premiere for "Gaga Chromatica Ball." “I love to break genre, and I love to explore music, and there’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

Gaga, who sang Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes" in a French cabaret-inspired performance at the Paris Olympics last month, will make her feature film return in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” due Oct. 4. In the "Joker" sequel, she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck aka The Joker.

This summer, Gaga also revived her Las Vegas jazz residency, performing a handful of dates in June and July at Park MGM's Dolby Live.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars confirm new single 'Die with a Smile'