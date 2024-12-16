Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan Hop into the Passenger Seat for “Carpool Karaoke” Christmas Special

Apple TV+ and Apple Music released their holiday special, ‘A Very Carpool Karaoke Christmas’ on Sunday, Dec. 15

Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan are gearing up for Christmas, Carpool Karaoke style.

On Sunday, Dec. 15 Apple TV+ and Apple Music premiered the hour-long holiday special of the show, which marked the series’ first episode in 18 months.

Regular host James Corden, 46, handed over the keys and the front seat of his SUV to 51-year-old Zane Lowe for all three segments.

“Zane, my guy. Listen I need a favor, okay? I’ve got three friends, they just need a ride,” Corden tells Lowe during a phone call at the beginning of the special.

DJ Lowe then replies “whoa,” when told his passengers will need to be collected from Tokyo, Missouri and Los Angeles — but it seems he's up for the challenge, as the next frame sees him singing “Deck The Halls” with Lady Gaga riding shotgun.

The show’s famous SUV was also decorated for the holidays, with garlands and red ribbons sprucing up the white leather seats.



Apple TV+ Lady Gaga is in the passenger seat

The special continued with Lady Gaga, 38, Chappell Roan, 26, and Dua Lipa, 29, singing festive classics such as “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes and Wham’s “Last Christmas.”

The trio also belted out their own tunes including “Disease” by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” and “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan.

The last drive of Lowe’s shift showed him joining Lady Gaga’s band on the electric guitar to record a new version of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” which is being released independently as an audio track.

Lady Gaga also sang her 2008 holiday single “Christmas Tree” which had Lowe puzzled by suggestive lyrics including “underneath the mistletoe, everyone knows we will take off our clothes,” and “my Christmas tree’s delicious.”

In a surprise twist, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson also joined them for the ride — with Gaga subsequently revealing that she appeared as an extra in the band’s video for “Stiff Upper Lip” at age 17.



Apple TV+ Chappell Roan opens up on the show

During Chappell Roan’s segment — which included her parents Kara and Dwight Amstutz — the singer introduced Lowe to a chicken named after Lady Gaga on her family farm in Springfield Missouri.

Roan’s parents also took the opportunity to ride in the SUV and tell Lowe how proud they are of their daughter. “I love it when you can just see the people respond to [her] songs so much,” Kara says.

The biggest surprise is left to Dua Lipa, however, who takes Lowe Christmas shopping in downtown Tokyo while singing the Whitney Houston classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

