Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan surprise Apple TV+ fans with Carpool Karaoke Christmas special

Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Chappell Roan have teamed up for festive fun in A Very Carpool Karaoke Christmas, a surprise holiday special that premiered Sunday night on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Zane Lowe stepped in for James Corden as guest driver and occasional backup singer, chauffeuring the trio through Missouri, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. Along the way, Roan and Lipa treated fans to a mix of holiday classics and their own hits.

Good Luck, Babe singer Roan delivered her rendition of Wham!’s Last Christmas, which she recently performed with Sabrina Carpenter on A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter, while Lipa took on the Ronettes’ festive favorite Sleigh Ride.

True to her signature style, Lady Gaga opted for an original tune, joking to Lowe that she prefers “a song that the whole family can get together and sing.” She then launched into her 2008 hit Christmas Tree, featuring the playful lyric: “Underneath the mistletoe, everybody knows we will take off our clothes.”

During her segment, Gaga also reflected on her “crazy” collaboration with Bruno Mars and teased details about her upcoming album, LG7.

After sharing a heartwarming clip of her late grandmother singing Highway to Hell, Lowe surprised the Grammy winner with a pit stop to pick up AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, which prompted her to reveal she was once an extra in one of the band’s music videos as a teenager.

Lady Gaga in the car with Zane Lowe (Apple TV+)

Meanwhile, Lipa took a nostalgic turn while out Christmas shopping with the broadcaster in Tokyo. She recounted how sharing the stage with Katy Perry as a teen to perform a Whitney Houston cover alongside other audience members made her realise she wanted to be a singer.

She shared: “I was like, I want to be on that stage. I want to perform. I want to do rooms like this. I now play ‘Dance With Somebody’ at the end of every single one of my shows.”

Elsewhere, Roan reflected on her Missouri roots, sharing her gratitude for her upbringing while acknowledging the challenges of growing up in a religious environment.

In the special, she shared: “I know for a lot of people, it’s actually very freeing.

“For me, it almost did the opposite, where I felt like I couldn’t be myself—that who I was was a sin and I was going to hell no matter how good of a person I was or how much I loved God, for being gay.”

The special wrapped up with Lowe joining Gaga on guitar for a festive cover of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, which is set to be released independently.

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas is now streaming on Apple TV+ and Apple Music